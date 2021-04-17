Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Life Explained, Division of Apologies

Life Explained, Division of Apologies

Sign up now, you won't be sorry, we will.

by Leave a Comment

We here, at Life Explained, would like to apologize. There are a lot of things wrong in the world today, and we are very sorry about that. Obviously, most of them are not our fault, in fact, all most all of them are not our fault, at least not directly.* But, we feel so bad that you, or your loved ones, or your friends, co-workers, neighbors, or cellmates, are experiencing difficulty.

To that end, we are launching the Life Explained Apology Division. We will apologize to anybody, anywhere, for anything. For a small fee.

If you forget your anniversary don’t fret. We will apologize, and offer an excuse. An ironclad reason that will provide you with plausible deniability under the most grueling line of questioning.

When a greeting card and government-funded, and backed, excuse is not quite enough, and things are beginning to unravel under a withering line of interrogation that is when you will be glad you ordered the Deluxe Extended Warranty. For only pennies a day.** We will rush an attorney with an armed guard in a bold rescue mission.

So, stick around for one more beer, play another round of golf, stay for one more episode of Dr. Who. It does not matter, you are safe and secure in the loving arms of the Life Explained Division of Apologies and Forgiveness, and Special Forces.

Sign up now, you won’t be sorry, we will.

* Life Explained Division of Lawyers would like us to add; “this post in ways implies acceptance of, or responsibility for, any problems, anybody anywhere may be having. Problems are part and parcel of living and we don’t hear you whining around about that, do we? So, pack your troubles in your old kit bag, and go blame General Dynamics, or Boeing, or Jet Propulsion Laboratories, they are the real nuisance.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

** About 75 pennies a day. $22.50 a month.

 

Previously Published on Life, Explained

Shutterstock

About Tim Clark

Writing is a way of discovery. It brings focus to things, and it helps a person understand the thoughts that are otherwise unexplained. If life is history we should try to leave the world a better place. I contribute regularly to The Ugly Writers and The Good Men Project. and Enclave. And I am thrilled to be allowed to write a monthly column for TheWildWord.com. You can view more of my writing at https://lifeexplainedinaway.wordpress.com Besides that I am a proud father, a lucky husband and a full time employee, in central Ohio.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x