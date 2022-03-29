Life Has Two Sources of Unhappiness

There are two sources of unhappiness in life. One is not getting what you want and the other is getting it. -Cassey Stolrich

The unhappiness that comes with dashed hopes and other life disappointments, in the first instance, need no elaboration.

The second, well the best example would be, money. Especially with people who think having it in “sufficient” quantities will automatically lead to a life of bliss. Unfortunately, many times it has turned out to be a source of unhappiness for many who suddenly become stupendously rich.

Lottery winners have ended up being miserable, broke, go through divorces, or have had terrible things happen to people close to them. Some have had to endure the emotional pain of suddenly seeing people they’ve known and loved all their lives start to behave like vampires.

Be careful what you wish for…

It seems the old cliché does ring true: you may want something so badly, or earnestly wish for so drastic a change in your situation, and then when it does happen you end up being worse off than you were before your wish came true.

2 sources of happiness: contentment and gratitude.

However, all is not lost because life also has the above 2 sources of happiness that we can tap from to experience true happiness and a kind of peace that only comes when hearts are at ease:

“When you are content, your mind will be at ease and your heart will be at peace; a peace that flows from the acceptance that in the present, you have all that you can have and all that you need.” “Consciously practice gratitude by focusing on the things you do have going for you. It is harder to feel dissatisfied with your life when you are appreciative of the things you do have.”

