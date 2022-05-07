Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Life Loves You

Life Loves You

You might not believe it, but life wants the very best for you, and life wants you to have whatever you want

by

Life loves you. It really does. Life’s your biggest fan. Your prayers are already answered.

You might not believe it, but life wants the very best for you, and life wants you to have whatever you want.

If you don’t have what you want it’s because you don’t trust life.

And it’s lack of trust in life that makes life so difficult.

Just stop fighting.

Let life prove to you just how much you’re loved and just how valuable you are.

When I was young I didn’t trust myself, others, or life, and was scared of everything because of extreme self-doubt.

As I got older and ignored these things, the insecurity, fear, self-doubt, and lack of trust in myself grew and intensified…

And I chased wealth, materials, and other things to try to make those feelings stop.

I even tried to eat and drink myself out of pain and became a 300-pound, suicidal alcoholic with no self-worth or self-value.

When I decided that I had enough and was exhausted from running, I turned the spotlight inward and that’s when I began to heal and realized all of those feelings were false.

That’s when I realized that by feeling and embracing them instead of running from and trying to escape them, they would dissolve.

As the lack of trust, insecurity, and self-doubt dissolve, new clarity, courage, and confidence take their place.

Nothing outside of me can resolve those lower-level feelings and conditions.

But to stop running and feeling and understanding all of them made all the difference.

Everything you want is already inside of you.

It’s the fight you’re fighting that’s keeping everything just out of reach.

But it’s right there waiting for you to trust and allow.

You’ve never needed to fight.

And the most difficult work you’ll ever experience is just giving up the addiction to fight for what’s already yours.

This post was previously published on LIVESOULOUT.COM.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

