We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Life Mapping for Abundance With Dana V. Adams

Life Mapping for Abundance With Dana V. Adams

Three thought-provoking questions that help you move forward effectively.

Life mapping has become one of the best ways to find direction, fulfillment, and abundance in your life—but what is it and how does it work? Today I’ve got one of the country’s top thought leaders on the life mapping process, Dana V. Adams, here to answer those questions and more.

Listen in as Dana explains the fundamental principles of life mapping, as well as her personal experience of finding success through the process. Our conversation offers key takeaways that will help you understand yourself better and set yourself for a life of impact. You’ll also learn the importance of understanding your own beliefs and how they should be used to create a significant alignment in your work and life.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE:

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN IN TODAY’S EPISODE:

  • Dana’s background in real estate and how she found out about life mapping.
  • The importance of understanding your beliefs and knowing who you are.
  • Three thought-provoking questions that help you move forward effectively.
  • Who life mapping is aimed at and how it helps people individually.
  • The three concepts Dana encourages people to work on.
  • Why core values and integrity in discovering your direction in life matter so much.
  • How to start identifying your own gifts.

Previously published on thetoponepercent.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Screenshot

About Trevor Blattner

Dr. Trevor Blattner is the founder of The Top 1%, a company that helps individuals design a limitless mindset and realize their full potential.   With over 20 years of research in the field, Trevor is an expert at the tactics of next level success and has used them to found and grow his own 7 figure business. As the host of The Top 1% podcast, he’s interviewed guests ranging from New York Times Best-selling authors to global influencers to executives of multi-billion-dollar companies – all designed to understand their keys to breaking through.You can find out more about Dr. Blattner as well as find all articles and podcast episodes at www.thetoponepercent.com as well as connect with him on Instagram @drtrevorblattner.

