Listening to Your Partner’s Complaints

Tell the other person why they are meaningful to you. This creates a context that frames any small complaint in the larger context of gratitude around the relationship itself.

Ascribing intentions to another person that may or may not be true almost never ends well.

The phrase ‘brutally honest’ implies that you need to be aggressive or mean or hurtful or…brutal in order to be honest. That is simply not true.

Before you deliver a complaint, take a minute to see if you can frame a “you” sentence as an “I” sentence. “You” sentences almost always come across as accusatory, whereas an “I” sentence can focus on your own needs and what you need to make the relationship work.