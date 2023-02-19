Get Daily Email
Loneliness Is Deeper Than Being Alone

Loneliness Is Deeper Than Being Alone

It can be much more intense.

by Leave a Comment

The wind is whispering from the mountains

Where nothing or no one ever goes

And when the wind is

dying down

There’s a voice

Whispering about the beauty of life

But you can’t hear it

It’s the great unknown to you

The moon is floating near

Where the cold comes to a calm

It’s so nice to find you here dear friend

You’re not alone, you just think you are

When there’s nothing to begin

And when a beautiful girl starts smiling at you

You shouldn’t mind at all

You should welcome it and smile back

So we take to the skies with each new day

And let our hearts begin

All that matters is today

The past has disappeared

And tomorrow may not come

When the things we’re looking for

Will be unbroken

There will be unbroken skies with a rest

With skies with rest

Across the open sky

 

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

