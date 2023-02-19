Loneliness Is Deeper Than Being Alone

The wind is whispering from the mountains
Where nothing or no one ever goes
And when the wind is
dying down
There’s a voice
Whispering about the beauty of life
But you can’t hear it
It’s the great unknown to you
The moon is floating near
Where the cold comes to a calm
It’s so nice to find you here dear friend
You’re not alone, you just think you are
When there’s nothing to begin
And when a beautiful girl starts smiling at you
You shouldn’t mind at all
You should welcome it and smile back
So we take to the skies with each new day
And let our hearts begin
All that matters is today
The past has disappeared
And tomorrow may not come
When the things we’re looking for
Will be unbroken
There will be unbroken skies with a rest
With skies with rest
Across the open sky
—
Photo credit: iStock.com