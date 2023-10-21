Looking for Ghosts

In a crowd… a man descends several rungs in the ladder of civilization. Isolated, he may be a cultivated individual; in a crowd, he is a barbarian.
This is how Gustave Le Bon felt the sanity of the individual may have succumbed to the madness of a mob during the French Revolution.
Going back, back thousands of years, through all of history, it is easy to see the mistakes. Civilization is very old. There are many ghosts, forgotten images, dancing just out of sight. Spirits who survived the worst, and those who didn’t. Spirits who watch the cycle repeat in a loop of suicidal regularity.