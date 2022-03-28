Looking for Love Myself Saved Me $300 per Hour

Love doesn’t change your life. Becoming a suitable partner does.

I’m not the fittest person.

But my mental health is improving. What is a good body when the mind isn’t right? The reality is we place focus on looks and wonder why we can’t keep a relationship.

Do the hard things first.

You’ll be different before you see a relationship coach. Here are the seven ways looking for love yourself changes you.

…

1. Going a different route.

My first aim with every text is to get to know someone. I’m always asking about my date’s life story and background.

After all the ghosting, hurt, and feelings of wasted time, I got tired. But it feels great to give and get love. So, I keep trying.

I no longer care if someone went to college. Or if they speak to their family.

I don’t want to spam people with personal questions. I would rather be like a bad guy and learn who they are now. Who someone is now is who they will be until they experience a life crisis.

…

2. A novel approach to texting

Love and lust aren’t the same things. They’ll never be alike.

But whether you are texting for love or lust, your communication skills have to improve. I realize writing an article is much like crafting a text. I had to double down on my hook. You also have to spend most of your time on editing.

Agonize less about the words you choose to fill your paragraph. Speak from your heart or experiences.

…

3. Hop off the comfort train

The first time I wanted to ask out a boy, I sought advice from a friend. It helped. It got me out of my head.

Now, I’m older and still looking for guidance. For someone to push me, and many people are doing the same.

It starts with free advice. Then courses and books.

Next, it is mentorships because you’re tired. Or no longer have the luxury of time anymore. Break the cycle; learn from one mistake.

Fail in fresh ways the next time you try.

…

4. Jump off the figurative cliff.

I didn’t take the best beginner’s approach.

Imagine waiting to be a suitable partner when you are in a relationship. It is like studying for a test on the day of the exam. You are not ready.

Then you hope for the best. And you also expect someone to deal with your issues until you change. It is not fair to the other person.

A good body can wait. Start with your confidence, smile, mindset, and how you speak about yourself.

Before you try to grow with someone, start the process alone. There will be less heartbreak, tears, and ones who got away.

…

5. Go where anonymous people bear their souls.

It’s the last thing you want to do. Face your fears and see that some humans are the worst.

Reading the stories of women who did high-risk acts for noncommittal men teaches you:

be sure of what you want going into love.

know that you can love each lover with high-intensity.

unhappy people chase moments of bliss.

Be honest with yourself. Speak with your partner. Love is a drug when you’re happy and satisfied. Otherwise, it’s an escape from being lonely.

…

6. Make complaints within reason.

After listening to your stories, friends, family, and coaches can walk away.

But you have to keep going through hell.

People help those who are trying. They stick by you if you make a consistent effort. If you want your circle to shrink fast, tell people your problems. Plus, find excuses for every offered solution.

When breakups keep happening, it cannot be only the other person’s fault. You are a part of the trouble, too. Take responsibility for your share.

It helps you maintain relationships as you spark new ones.

…

7. Anyone can commit words to paper.

But can you challenge yourself to trust your emotions?

Fear leads us away from the actions we need to take most. Your checklist validates these fears. So try listening to your feelings. Let them guide you to the experiences you want most.

Everyone settles. Try to be happy before you commit to one person.

Thank you for reading!

…

—

