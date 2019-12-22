Spanish directing duo Zac&Mac — Macgregor and Bruno Zacarias — along with screenwriter Tim Hyten, offer a powerful, provocative portrait of bigotry, hatred and revenge, complete with a brutal reminder of our shared humanity.

Reeling from the Rodney King riots, Los Angeles in 1991 is a hotbed of racial tension.

Amidst the mix of anger and poverty in the city, a young boy named Eladio seeks to revenge the death of his older brother, who was killed by an Asian store owner.

But as he walks into the liquor store, he collides with other people’s agendas — and racially-based biases.

The result of this intersection of lives will shock you — and force us to examine the running dialogue in our own heads.

“Los Angeles 1991” — based on the graphic novel “Hot L.A.” by Horacio Altuna — skillfully weaves sharp camerawork with a tangle of characters, aided by a frank, incendiary voiceover.

This powerful drama ratchets up the tension with each scene, culminating in an unforgettable final moment that will linger in your memory, long after watching.

