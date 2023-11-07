When I look at the world, I can’t help but notice how much pressure it puts on us to have romantic love.

Everywhere I turn, there are movies, books, and social media posts romanticizing the idea of ​​soul mates and eternal love.

The ultimate goal in life seems to be to find “the one.”

But what if, from my perspective, love isn’t made for me?

And what if my journey doesn’t involve romantic love?

In this case, I want to explore the idea that love can take many forms and that a life without romantic love can be just as beautiful and satisfying.

From where I stand — society often puts a lot of pressure on individuals to find romantic love.

We are bombarded with messages that tell us that without a romantic partner, we are incomplete. I felt this pressure, and sometimes it was too much.

In a world that often emphasizes romantic love, I’ve learned that living without it allows me to focus on self-love and self-care.

For me, it’s an opportunity to discover my passions, follow my dreams, and grow as a person.

From my point of view, a life without romantic love offers me freedom and independence.

Of course — it’s my opinion or point of view you can totally disagree with that!

By loving myself — I’m not tied to the expectations or compromises that often come with romantic relationships.

I have the freedom to make choices solely for myself and follow my own path. Whether it’s my career, a hobby, or a cause I’m passionate about, my life can be dedicated to what truly fulfills me.

As I see it, while romantic love may not be a part of my life — it’s essential for me to embrace and recognize the other forms of love that surround me.

The love I have for my mother and father, my siblings, and my friends is just as tremendous and fulfilling. These connections offer me help, joy, and a profound feeling of belonging.

In my perspective — friendships are also a vital source of love and support. They can be just as profound and lasting as romantic relationships. By nurturing these connections, I can create a strong, loving community around me.

You don’t need a romantic partner to be happy. Love yourself, and love the people who love you back.

Photo credit: Isi Parente on Unsplash