Love is hope, that keeps our hearts alive.

It is unconditional, it does not change when the other person does not live up to our expectations.

It does not wither, it does not shatter,

No storm can take over the feeling of love,

It is just that strong.

Love is a bond unbreakable,

When it touches his soul, I feel it within me.

Love is a connection

a promise

The most intangible of all

yet it holds enormous power.

It saves me

It keeps my hope alive

It is the faith I have in him

It is the light of my own soul

That seeks his light.

Love saves us all. ~Maya Angelou

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***