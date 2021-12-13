Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Love

Love

A prose poem

Love is hope, that keeps our hearts alive.

It is unconditional, it does not change when the other person does not live up to our expectations.

It does not wither, it does not shatter,
No storm can take over the feeling of love,
It is just that strong.

Love is a bond unbreakable,
When it touches his soul, I feel it within me.

Love is a connection
a promise
The most intangible of all
yet it holds enormous power.

It saves me
It keeps my hope alive
It is the faith I have in him
It is the light of my own soul
That seeks his light.

Love saves us all. ~Maya Angelou

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Shivangi Patel

A Seeker. A Lover. Lover of Wisdom. From the Cosmos to the Deepest Ocean.

