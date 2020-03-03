By Omeleto

A couple tries to plant a small tree in their yard after the devastating loss of their child.

But it’s the middle of winter, and the road to growth isn’t easy, as the pair both grapple with their grief and loss, separately and together.

This short drama is about an undeniably tragic topic. But, tackled with superlative writing and top-notch performances, it is ultimately hopeful, as it charts how the couple begins to take the first raw, tentative steps out of their sadness.

“Margo Lily” may be about a specific loss, but this heartfelt, sensitive film offers consolation and compassion to anyone who has ever struggled to move beyond a cataclysmic trauma to a place of hope and possibility.

