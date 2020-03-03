Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Margo Lily

Margo Lily

A couple is determined to plant a tree in the winter following the loss of their child.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

A couple tries to plant a small tree in their yard after the devastating loss of their child.

But it’s the middle of winter, and the road to growth isn’t easy, as the pair both grapple with their grief and loss, separately and together.

This short drama is about an undeniably tragic topic. But, tackled with superlative writing and top-notch performances, it is ultimately hopeful, as it charts how the couple begins to take the first raw, tentative steps out of their sadness.

“Margo Lily” may be about a specific loss, but this heartfelt, sensitive film offers consolation and compassion to anyone who has ever struggled to move beyond a cataclysmic trauma to a place of hope and possibility.

ABOUT OMELETO
Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

A couple is determined to plant a tree in the winter following the loss of their child. | Margo Lily
http://youtu.be/NUpblUyUls8
http://omeleto.com/244136/

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.