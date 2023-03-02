Married Love Is WAY Better Than New Love

Marriage is often portrayed as the end of the romantic phase in a relationship. But, in reality, it marks the beginning of something more profound and beautiful: married love.

Many people believe that new love is more exciting and enjoyable than married love, but as someone who has seen many long-term relationships and marriages, I would argue that married love is actually far superior to new love. Here are five reasons why:

1.A Solid Foundation of Trust and Understanding

One of the most significant advantages of married love is the foundation of trust and understanding that it’s built upon. In a long-term relationship, couples have had the chance to truly get to know each other.

They’ve seen each other at their best and worst and have been through challenges together. This shared history creates a deep bond that can’t be replicated in a new relationship.

In new love, couples may feel infatuated and deeply attracted to each other, but they don’t have the same level of trust and understanding that comes with years of shared experiences.

2. Comfort and Security

Another significant advantage of married love is the level of comfort and security that it offers. When you’re in a committed, long-term relationship, you know that your partner has your back.

You feel comfortable being yourself around them and know that they accept you for who you are. You don’t have to worry about impressing them or trying to be someone you’re not.

This level of comfort and security allows you to relax and be yourself, which is a significant advantage over the anxiety and stress of trying to impress someone new.

3. Shared Memories and Experiences

In a long-term relationship or marriage, couples create a lifetime of shared memories and experiences. They have inside jokes, reminisce about past experiences, and have a shared history that they can draw on during difficult times.

These shared memories and experiences provide a deep level of connection and intimacy that can’t be replicated in a new relationship. While new couples are busy creating new memories, couples in long-term relationships can draw on their shared history to strengthen their bond.

4. Greater Intimacy

Married love allows for a level of intimacy that new love simply can’t match. When you’ve been with someone for a long time, you know them intimately. You know what makes them happy, what makes them sad, what their hopes and dreams are, and what their fears are.

This level of intimacy allows you to communicate more openly and honestly, which can be a significant advantage in a relationship. In new love, couples are often still learning about each other, which can lead to miscommunications and misunderstandings.

5. Deeper Emotional Connection

Finally, married love offers a deeper emotional connection than new love. When you’re in a long-term relationship, you know your partner on a deeper level than you would in a new relationship. You understand their values, their beliefs, and their personality.

This deeper emotional connection allows you to feel more connected to your partner and to be more in tune with their emotional needs. It can also make it easier to resolve conflicts and work through challenges together.

Disadvantages of New Love

While some people may believe that new love is better than married love, it’s important to remember that each type of love has its own unique advantages and disadvantages. Here are five reasons why new love may not necessarily be better than married love:

1. Lack of Stability

New love can be exciting and exhilarating, but it often lacks the stability and security that comes with a long-term committed relationship. New relationships can be unpredictable, and there is always a risk of the relationship ending suddenly. This lack of stability can lead to anxiety and stress, which can be detrimental to the relationship.

2. Immature Love

New love is often characterized by infatuation and intense emotions, which can be overwhelming but also immature. This type of love is focused on the physical and emotional attraction to your partner, rather than the deeper emotional connection that comes with a committed relationship.

This immature love can lead to unrealistic expectations and a lack of understanding of what it takes to make a relationship work long-term.

3. Superficial Connection

New love can be superficial, as it often revolves around physical attraction and shared interests rather than deeper emotional connections. While physical attraction and shared interests are important, they do not necessarily translate into a strong, long-lasting relationship.

In contrast, married love is built on a deep emotional connection and shared experiences, which creates a stronger bond.

4. Lack of Commitment

New love can lack the commitment that comes with a long-term relationship. When you’re in a new relationship, you may not be sure if your partner is willing to commit to a long-term relationship or marriage.

This lack of commitment can lead to anxiety and uncertainty, which can be damaging to the relationship.

5. Shallow Understanding

Finally, new love is often characterized by a shallow understanding of your partner. When you’re in a new relationship, you may not have had the chance to truly get to know your partner, their values, and their personality.

This shallow understanding can lead to miscommunications and misunderstandings, which can be detrimental to the relationship.

Last words

In conclusion, married love is far superior to new love in many ways. It’s built on a solid foundation of trust and understanding, offers a level of comfort and security that new love can’t match, creates a lifetime of shared memories and experiences, allows for greater intimacy and communication, and offers a deeper emotional connection.

While new love may be exciting and fun, married love offers something more profound and beautiful: a lifetime of love, commitment, and companionship.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***