We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Masking While Black [Podcast]

Masking While Black [Podcast]

For many Blacks wearing a PPE mask is bringing yet another factor complicating COVID-19’s already devastating impact on Black communities.

by

Dr. Vibe speaks with three Black Canadian thoughts leader about the challenges that wearing a PPE mask is having on many Blacks

Dr. Vibe hosted a conversation with El Jones, Cesar Ndema-Moussa, and Warren Clarke.

During the conversation, the panelists talked about:

  • Masking while Black
  • Buying Black
  • Should there be a Black tax?
  • What is the next step in the freedom rights struggle nationally and internationally?–

You can contact El Jones via:

Facebook
Email

You can contact Cesar Ndema-Moussa via:

Facebook

You can contact Warren Clarke via:

Website

***

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

