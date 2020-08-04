Masking While Black [Podcast]

Dr. Vibe speaks with three Black Canadian thoughts leader about the challenges that wearing a PPE mask is having on many Blacks
Dr. Vibe hosted a conversation with El Jones, Cesar Ndema-Moussa, and Warren Clarke.
During the conversation, the panelists talked about:
- Masking while Black
- Buying Black
- Should there be a Black tax?
- What is the next step in the freedom rights struggle nationally and internationally?–
You can contact El Jones via:
You can contact Cesar Ndema-Moussa via:
You can contact Warren Clarke via:
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Stock photo ID:932724590
.