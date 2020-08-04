Masking While Black [Podcast]

Dr. Vibe speaks with three Black Canadian thoughts leader about the challenges that wearing a PPE mask is having on many Blacks

Dr. Vibe hosted a conversation with El Jones, Cesar Ndema-Moussa, and Warren Clarke.

During the conversation, the panelists talked about:

Masking while Black

Buying Black

Should there be a Black tax?

What is the next step in the freedom rights struggle nationally and internationally?–

