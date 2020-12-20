Nicholas McCarthy is a highly accomplished concert pianist who was born without a right hand. Growing up, Nicholas was encouraged by his family to follow his dream of becoming a professional musician. In 2012 he became the first one-handed pianist to graduate from London’s Royal College of Music.
An ambassador for the One-Handed Musical Instrument Trust (OHMI), Nicholas is a strong supporter of finding innovative methods of modifying musical instruments so that – by focusing on the positives – anyone can find their voice through music.
Me and my left hand from Mosaic Science on Vimeo.
—
This article first appeared on Mosaic and is republished here under a Creative Commons licence.
***
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com
.