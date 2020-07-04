Me, Too Moments Manifesto

For everything I have done,

For everything I have failed to do,

For everything that has happened to me, and

For everything that has happened in my life. . .

There is someone else who understands,

There is someone else who has had the same experience,

There is someone else who can say,

Me, too!

Today I will remember:

I am not alone,

I am not the only one, and

I am not crazy, either.

I am unique,

I am worthy, and

I am loved.

I am responsible for sharing the gift of Me Too, Moments I have received.

I commit to sharing the power of Me Too, Moments whenever and wherever I can.

Helping others to know,

They are not alone,

They are not the only one, and

They are not crazy either.

For this, I am responsible.

