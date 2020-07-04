Get Daily Email
Me, Too Moments Manifesto

I commit to sharing the power of me, too moments whenever and wherever I can.

by Leave a Comment

 

For everything I have done,

For everything I have failed to do,

For everything that has happened to me, and

For everything that has happened in my life. . .

There is someone else who understands,

There is someone else who has had the same experience,

There is someone else who can say,

Me, too!

Today I will remember:

I am not alone,

I am not the only one, and

I am not crazy, either.

I am unique,

I am worthy, and

I am loved.

I am responsible for sharing the gift of Me Too, Moments I have received.

I commit to sharing the power of Me Too, Moments whenever and wherever I can.

Helping others to know,

They are not alone,

They are not the only one, and

They are not crazy either.

For this, I am responsible.

This post was previously published on Annpeck.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

About Ann Peck

Ann Peck is an award-winning and number one best-selling non-fiction author of Smiling on the Outside: Secrets, Sex, Shame and the Search for Self-Love, and two gift books. Her resilience proves anything is possible, no matter what hand life deals you. After clawing her way through multiple adversities, chronic illness, and debilitating anxiety, this land-locked ocean-lover and empty-nester gave up her coaching, consulting, and speaking career to focus on writing full-time. She lives on the shores of a lake near Minneapolis, Minnesota where she writes about health, tech, travel, life, and love. Receive her weekly Love Notes + More, at AnnPeck.com.

