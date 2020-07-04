Me, Too Moments Manifesto

For everything I have done,
For everything I have failed to do,
For everything that has happened to me, and
For everything that has happened in my life. . .
There is someone else who understands,
There is someone else who has had the same experience,
There is someone else who can say,
Me, too!
Today I will remember:
I am not alone,
I am not the only one, and
I am not crazy, either.
I am unique,
I am worthy, and
I am loved.
I am responsible for sharing the gift of Me Too, Moments I have received.
I commit to sharing the power of Me Too, Moments whenever and wherever I can.
Helping others to know,
They are not alone,
They are not the only one, and
They are not crazy either.
For this, I am responsible.
—
This post was previously published on Annpeck.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
***
—
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
.