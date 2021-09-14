For 15 years, Shana James has coached more than a thousand leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and people with big visions who step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled.

She is known for my ability to assess, in just a few minutes, the cause of dissatisfaction and stuck points in your profession and love life. Then she creates a clear and unique path for you to have true success and incredible love.

Referred to as a secret weapon, Shana cuts through distraction and provide direct access to your confidence, power and clarity. Shana is also a translator between women and men, providing effective tools to transform conversations and dynamics that have gone awry into connection and collaboration.

With an M.A. in psychology, DISC certification, Coaching training, more than a decade facilitating groups and workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, Shana’s range of skills is unlike many other coaches.

Recently, Shana was on our show talking about Men And Their Romantic Relationships.

During our conversation, Shana talked about:

– Her early career in coaching men and the pushback she received

– How men clients find her

– What men are telling her when it comes to romance and where they get their examples of romance from

– Vulnerability in men and how women handle men’s vulnerability

– Her TED talk

– How the pandemic has changed men in relationships

– Coaching about relationships versus focusing on the men themselves

– Power and manhood

– How women’s power in a relationship affects men’s ability to be romantic

– About breaking the ice when coaching men

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch the video of the full conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

You contact Shana via:

More from Shana James, here on The Good Men Project

***

Support us on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***