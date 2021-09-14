Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Men and Their Romantic Relationships

Men and Their Romantic Relationships

Dr. Vibe hosts Shana James.

by Leave a Comment

For 15 years, Shana James has coached more than a thousand leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and people with big visions who step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled.

She is known for my ability to assess, in just a few minutes, the cause of dissatisfaction and stuck points in your profession and love life. Then she creates a clear and unique path for you to have true success and incredible love.

Referred to as a secret weapon, Shana cuts through distraction and provide direct access to your confidence, power and clarity. Shana is also a translator between women and men, providing effective tools to transform conversations and dynamics that have gone awry into connection and collaboration.

With an M.A. in psychology, DISC certification, Coaching training, more than a decade facilitating groups and workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, Shana’s range of skills is unlike many other coaches.

Recently, Shana was on our show talking about Men And Their Romantic Relationships.

During our conversation, Shana talked about:

– Her early career in coaching men and the pushback she received
– How men clients find her
– What men are telling her when it comes to romance and where they get their examples of romance from
– Vulnerability in men and how women handle men’s vulnerability
– Her TED talk
– How the pandemic has changed men in relationships
– Coaching about relationships versus focusing on the men themselves
– Power and manhood
– How women’s power in a relationship affects men’s ability to be romantic
– About breaking the ice when coaching men

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Watch the video of the full conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

 

You contact Shana via:

Access Natural Power and Confidence For Effortless Attraction

More from Shana James, here on The Good Men Project

 

***

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

