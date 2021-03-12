Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Men Coping With Holidays and Other Hard Times

Men Coping With Holidays and Other Hard Times

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

How can men find support and get through these hard times, coming out even stronger and more empowered? Today’s podcast guest Kenny Mammerella-D’Cruz talks about tools he has created to help get men through stressful times.

Holidays can be especially challenging. They are supposedly celebratory. But they bring up memories of past grief and loss. They can also bring up idealized images of how you wish life was, or self-critical thoughts about how you think you, or your life, doesn’t stack up.

Kenny Mammarella-D’Cruz is a man who has experienced the kind of challenges most of us never will. At seven years old, in Uganda, his family received a phone call that the Secret Service was out to kill them. He had to leave his school, his friends and his country! This has created incredible resilience and a depth of wisdom that Kenny now brings to men around the world, through his men’s circles and facilitator trainings.

In our Man Alive podcast conversation we discussed…

  • How men’s circles can bring relief and support to your life
  • A game-changing perspective shift on pain and triggers that takes you from suffering to growing
  • How to take on life as man, rather than being stuck in boy mode
  • The power of integrating emotions and bodily awareness into your relationships and work

How stories and ideas you hold about yourself cut you off from people and limit possibility

I know this year has been different from other years.

If you are struggling, please find someone you trust to talk to rather than trying to go it alone.

Kenny Mammarella-D’Cruz is the “Man Whisperer” (Newsweek) who helps men achieve their life, relationship and career goals. As a personal development consultant, Kenny runs workshops and sees individuals and couples for private consultations. He has been holding men’s groups in London and online since 2002 and now teaches a men’s group facilitator training workshop. His MenSpeak Charity will launch later this year. Kenny loves helping men (and women) gain the awareness and tools to consciously embody their potential and meet all of life’s challenges

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

