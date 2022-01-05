Men Have Height Preferences Too

There is a dating app text message exchange that is going viral. It’s making the rounds on all the social media platforms. I’ll give a brief overview.

Two people match on a dating app. The woman asks the man about his height. The 6’3” lad replies and reciprocates by asking the same question.

She is 5’1’’. Petite and proud.

Unfortunately, that is too much of a height difference for the guy. He politely stops the budding romance from developing any further. Instead of exiting the conversation like an adult, however, the woman flips out.

In a nutshell, she calls the man an “incel.”

…

There are two key takeaways from this story.

1. Calling people “incel” is now the latest fad.

There is a group of people on the internet who self-identify as incels. They creep me out. I’ll spare you the details.

However, for everyone else, the word “incel” is now used as a popular insult. It seems to be the verbal equivalent of sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting, “La la la, I can’t hear you!”

Respectful disagreement doesn’t exist anymore.

When was the last time you had a healthy debate with someone? For me, it has been a while.

Instead of actively listening to one another and trying to understand different perspectives, people resort to name-calling and personal attacks.

It’s childish.

It also doesn’t solve any problems.

…

2. Men think about height.

That’s right ladies.

Men also think about height when it comes to selecting a life partner. Men might not prioritize height as much as women. However, it is still a factor.

How short is too short? Well, it depends on the guy.

Some guys like short gals because they think it is adorably feminine. He wants to pick her up with ease and give her piggyback rides.

Other guys just want a partner of the same height because it makes life easier. You don’t have to keep adjusting the car seats and other things used in day-to-day life. You don’t have to strain your neck when you go in for a kiss. Other physical activities also take less effort.

Finally, some guys like gals on the taller side. They like long legs.

Legs for days, as they say.

—

