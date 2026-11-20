Here is a story I heard a senior leader tell recently, and it has stayed with me.

She had just received some very bad professional news and was badly shaken. She went to two senior colleagues, one after the other.

The first one listened for twenty minutes. She did not interrupt, did not argue, did not offer a plan. At the end, she said, “I hear you. It’s hard. I know it’s hard. When it’s a good time, let’s talk more about it.” That was all.

The second one said, “Oh no, you shouldn’t be disappointed about this. Let me explain why it’s not so bad.”

Which one helped? The first, by a wide margin. The second one, trying to help, left her feeling more alone.

Most men would have been the second colleague. Not out of coldness. Out of a strong reflex to fix.

The Fixer Reflex

Men are often raised to show care by solving things. Your son brings home a bad grade and you are already building a study plan. Your wife describes a rotten day, and you are three sentences into what she should say to her boss. A colleague is upset about a decision and you start explaining the reasoning behind it.

It comes from a good place. The problem is timing.

When someone is in the middle of a strong emotion, a solution lands as a verdict: you should not feel this. That is what “you shouldn’t be disappointed” means, however kindly it is meant. The feeling does not go away. It just goes underground, and the person learns not to bring it to you next time.

Strong emotions like fear, loss, and grief tend to settle through connection, not correction. Being met first is what lets someone move on to the practical question of what to do.

What the Listening Research Shows

This is not just a nice sentiment. Researchers have tested it.

In a series of experiments published in 2017, Guy Itzchakov, Avraham Kluger and Dotan Castro had people talk about their views on a personal topic to either a high-quality listener, who was attentive and non-judgmental, or a distracted or ordinary one. People who spoke to the good listener reported less social anxiety during the conversation. They also came away holding more nuanced, less extreme views, more able to see both sides of their own position.

That second finding is the one I find most useful for men in charge of anything. Being listened to well does not just make people feel better. It makes them think better. They become more open, not more entrenched. If you want someone to consider a different path, the fastest route is often to stop arguing and listen properly first.

People Don’t Resist Change. They Resist Loss.

This is where it gets practical at work.

A lot of leaders say, “My team is resisting the change.” Notice what that sentence does: it puts the problem on them. They are resisting. Not my fault.

A more accurate description is that people are reacting to a fear of loss. Loss of a project they built, a role they were good at, colleagues, status, the familiar way things work.

Behavioural economics has a name for how strong that is. In the prospect theory work of Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, losses weigh more heavily than equivalent gains; their later estimates put the ratio at roughly two to one. A change that looks neutral on a slide, some things gained and some lost, can feel like a net loss to the people living through it.

So two moves help before you explain anything:

Say what will not change, and how the change protects what the team already values.

and how the change protects what the team already values. Name what will be lost, out loud, and give it room.

I heard recently about a hospital executive, a nurse by training, who holds what she calls a monthly funeral meeting. It is where the team talks about the projects that are ending, the things they are stopping, the things they are now saying no to. They talk about what they learned, what they liked, and what they will carry forward.

Her reasoning was simple: fear needs to be processed. If you do not make a place for it, it turns into resistance.

I think that is one of the most sensible management practices I have come across, and it takes an hour a month.

An Old Instruction on Listening

The Zhuangzi, a Daoist classic from more than two thousand years ago, has a passage that reads like it was written for the fixer.

In the chapter 人间世, “In the World of Men,” Confucius is advising his student Yan Hui, who is about to go and counsel a difficult, dangerous ruler. Yan Hui has arguments prepared. Confucius tells him that is exactly the wrong approach, and teaches him what he calls 心斋, the fasting of the mind:

无听之以耳而听之以心，无听之以心而听之以气……气也者，虚而待物者也。

Don’t listen with your ears; listen with your mind. Don’t listen with your mind; listen with your qi. Qi is empty, and waits on things.

The key word is 虚, empty. Not empty-headed. Empty of the rebuttal you are already drafting, the solution you are itching to give, the judgment you have already made. Listening that waits.

Yan Hui was about to walk into a room with a man who could have him killed, and the advice was not “prepare better arguments.” It was “empty yourself and listen.” I think that holds up.

What It Looks Like in Practice

Listening does not have to take twenty minutes. It can take one.

Let them finish. Resist the urge to jump in at the first pause.

Resist the urge to jump in at the first pause. Reflect before you respond. “That sounds really frustrating.” “I can hear you’re worried about this.”

“That sounds really frustrating.” “I can hear you’re worried about this.” Don’t argue with the feeling. You can disagree with a conclusion later. You cannot talk someone out of an emotion.

You can disagree with a conclusion later. You cannot talk someone out of an emotion. Ask before you advise. “Do you want ideas, or do you just need to get this off your chest right now?” Most people will tell you.

“Do you want ideas, or do you just need to get this off your chest right now?” Most people will tell you. Then, if invited, move to the practical. “Okay. What do we need to solve for?”

That last step matters. Listening first is not the same as never solving anything. It is solving in the right order.

The sequence is simple: meet the person, then meet the problem. Most of us skip the first step because it feels like doing nothing.

It is not nothing. It is the part that makes the rest work.

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