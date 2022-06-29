Men Who Support Forced Pregnancy Support Rape Culture

That’s who these men are.

Men who support forced pregnancy, as now mandated in states like Texas, support rape culture. That’s just who these men are.

The modern GOP is a weaponized product of our generations old dominance-based culture of masculinity. Men in dominance-based masculine culture debase, control, abuse and rape women as the central method for validating their masculinity. Overturning Roe v Wade is already killing women. That’s a win for GOP men because they have an endless appetite for punishing women.

Woman and girls are being forced to bring unwanted pregnancies to term. Forcing women to do so is an act of right wing extremist violence, equal to that of committing rape. If you can condone forced pregnancy, you can and will also condone rape as men’s justified right.

The process of demonizing and dehumanizing women has been going on for generations. The GOP’s current push to regain absolute control of women is the end goal of male, white and Christian supremacists. It is an act of payback for women who have fought for political rights and equity.

The GOP’s obsession with overturning Roe v. Wade, with mandating men’s legal control of women’s bodies, is a sickness rooted in our dominance-based culture of masculinity, which takes loving, connecting little boys and turns them into broken violent men.

Millions of us men, may not support what is happening, but we remain on the sidelines, silent in the face of the growing backlash against women. Which makes us silent collaborators against women. We, as men, must take responsibility for the kind of masculine culture we continue to allow to exist. Until we forcefully demand a healthy masculine culture of creating power WITH others instead of creating power OVER others, women will continue to die because of us.

