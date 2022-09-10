Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Michael Mlekoday – In at Least a Thousand Worlds [Video]

Michael Mlekoday – In at Least a Thousand Worlds [Video]

"In at least a thousand worlds I walk into a fern forest and never return"

By Button Poetry

Get Michael’s book ALL EARTHLY BODIES here: https://bit.ly/AllEarthlyBodies
Michael Mlekoday, performing at the Button Studio in Minneapolis, MN.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02
in at least a thousand worlds i walk
0:04
into a fern forest and never return
0:07
in 37 of those worlds i die of thirst in
0:10
a week
0:11
skin brittle as dried birch jealous of
0:14
the underworld’s long harvest of rain
0:17
a hundred and twice i live for decades
0:19
longer
0:20
foraging mushrooms like mushrooms forage
0:22
the dead rising and declining by the
0:25
season
0:26
in another thousand worlds i never leave
0:28
the city there i’m still spilling
0:31
nickels on plexiglas counters for
0:33
chemical relief i feed my ego nightly
0:36
like a dive bar jukebox i assume i’m
0:39
rich in some worlds
0:41
in one of those ones i write a
0:43
blockbuster about all the hungry
0:45
versions of me voyaging the divide to
0:48
hunt down their moneyed and monocled
0:50
twins and bloody their driveways
0:53
in another one i evict my mother’s
0:55
evictor
0:57
is it enough
0:58
does it ripple the worlds like guano
1:00
does a garden does another me count as
1:03
me if i am my own quantum sister
1:07
back in the forests i encounter genders
1:10
vast as worlds hummingbird
1:13
conifer
1:14
schizophylum’s gills like angel down
1:17
i learn there is a season for everything
1:20
a wood guided wind pollinates the many
1:22
worlds with a single shiver
1:25
a thousand leaves unfurl

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

