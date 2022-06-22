Midwives Are a Pathway To Achieving Sexual and Reproductive Rights and Reducing Maternal Mortality

By REHUNO – Red Humanista de Noticias en Salud

Since ancient times, pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care was carried out by midwives, also called midwives. Today, there are still different formations that lead a person to become a midwife. Midwives, nurse-midwives and traditional birth attendants are professionals with different backgrounds who work with the same focus; monitoring the entire pregnancy, birth and postpartum cycle. They promote the care and protection of this important stage in the life of the woman, the pregnant woman, the baby and the family, respecting and considering aspects beyond the biological, such as the emotional, the social and the cultural.

By Flavia Estevan

In the Western world, the idea that “the best health care”, i.e., “ideal care”, should be reviewed by a doctor has become increasingly consolidated. However, in the case of maternal and child health, it is precisely midwives who appear as key figures for us to achieve the best results in perinatal health.

As we did last year, REHUNO Salud once again supports the International Day of the Midwife, which is celebrated on 5 May every year.

We would like to share the manifesto developed by the International Confederation of Midwives for this year’s celebration:

Imagine a world where there was the investment we deserve.

Imagine midwives with fair and equitable pay.

Imagine midwives with protection and fair working conditions.

Imagine midwives not oppressed by a patriarchal health system and differentiated from other professions.

How much gender equality will we achieve?

Midwives in leadership positions and in the media would ensure women’s presence in health policy.

Policies that enable midwifery strengthen primary care and pave the way for universal health coverage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Imagine midwives being recognised as self-employed health professionals and not confused with nurses and obstetricians.

More people would have access to high quality sexual and reproductive rights, provided by the most skilled professional: a midwife.

Imagine midwives with equal access to continuing education according to the standards and competencies of the International Confederation of Midwives. All families would have access to culturally relevant professional sexual and reproductive rights, and maternal health outcomes would improve.

Imagine midwives recognised for what they are: a pathway to achieving sexual and reproductive rights and reducing maternal mortality.

REHUNO Health

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Common License

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock