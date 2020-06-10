Real Men Feel: Mindfulness & Yoga to Overcome Life’s Challenges [Podcast]

Author, Coach, and Marine Veteran, Rishi Eric Infanti, shares how practices of mindfulness and yoga have optimized his life and helped him overcome chronic illness.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #180, “Mindfulness & Yoga to Overcome Life’s Challenges” here:



Rishi shares his experiences growing up, becoming a Marine, and searching for answers to some of the big questions of life; Why am I here? What is my purpose?

“Awareness is the first foundational step; without that, you’ve got nowhere to go.” ~ Rishi Eric Infanti

After years of chronic illness, he discovered the Indian system of Ayurveda, yoga, and mindfulness. He began to heal, expand, and teach while continuing to learn and study. Rishi shares some simple steps to cultivate a practice of mindfulness in your daily life and encourages you to get on the mat.

Many people pay lots of many for retreats built on isolation and silence. Might this pandemic be allowing you to explore yourself deeper?

Update on Rishi: since we recorded our interview on March 20, he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized. I’m thrilled to report that after a few frightening days, he is back home, and while still battling the virus, he is definitely on the mend.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:37) First, how are you?

(2:51) Were you involved with yoga before joining the military?

(3:59) What about growing up, any religious or spiritual practices?

(4:35) What were some of the big questions were you asking?

(5:06) Did searching for answers to such questions lead you to the military?

(6:47) It sounds like you were a very aware young man, is that true?

(8:26) What came after the Marines to move you forward on your path?

(11:23) What program opened your eyes so much?

(15:05) Do you now travel and teach yoga?

(15:36) Are more men getting involved in yoga?

(18:36) Are people surprised to find that you’re a former Marine?

(19:15) How does yoga help PTSD?

(21:52) Yoga teacher training isn’t just for someone who wants to teach yoga?

(23:50) Where does mindfulness come from?

(27:49) Has your preferred style of yoga changed over time?

(35:10) The lie of multitasking.

(37:05) What if you are stuck out home?

(41:49) What do men typically do with emotion?

(45:40) Was adding a dedicated yoga practice really what changed your health?

(47:42) The primary framework of Ayurveda.

(49:10) What do you wish more men knew about?

(51:42) What are you looking forward to?

(54:24) Can your work be done remotely?

(55:55) How can people reach you?

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #180, Mindfulness & Yoga to Overcome Life’s Challenges, March 24, 2020



“Mindfulness can be defined as the intentional effort of paying direct attention to the now. And there’s no judgment.” ~ Rishi Eric Infanti

Learn more about Rishi at MelaAcademy.com.

For his work regarding PTSD, visit MindfulnessForVeterans.com.

Connect with Rishi on Twitter.

Check out Rishi’s books: Marine On The Mat, Mindfulness & Yin Yoga, and more.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/subscribe

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo by Scott Broome on Unsplash