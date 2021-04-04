Misdemeanors: A Gateway To Violence [Video]

.

America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.

Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.

After the civil war, and after abolition, Southern states repurposed their misdemeanor systems to criminalize and control the African-American labor pool. They arrested them and charged them with minor crimes, punishing them with fines they could not pay in order to lock them up and sell them back to private industry.

The mechanism that they used is one that we still see today, that private industry acted as a surety.

Southern legislatures tried to re-inscribe a form of slavery through a system of laws called black codes. These codes essentially tip the hand of the South with respect to how it’s going to use the criminal justice system over the course of the next century, to coerce black people back to labor.

By creating laws that criminalize and create convictions for Blacks, they were allowed to enslave them again through the practice of convict leasing. Convict leasing allowed plantation owners and in many cases, corporations, to lease incarcerated people from the state government or county government for forced labor.

These new laws specified how, when and where African Americans could work and how much they would be paid. If the specific Black Code could not be proven, victims would be charged with the catchall “vagrancy.”

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 misdemeanors

00:03 they have almost nothing to do with

00:05 public safety

00:06 what misdemeanors do is give

00:10 police an extraordinary amount of

00:13 discretion

00:14 with any minor offense premised on

00:18 the idea that the black man is a threat

00:23 misdemeanors are a very specific

00:26 mechanism

00:27 that legalize violence toward black

00:30 people

00:32 all too often we see police exercising

00:35 that terrible authority of violence

00:39 against people who have only been

00:42 suspected of the most

00:43 minor of crime

00:47 the problem isn’t bad apple cops the

00:50 problem is the system is working the way

00:52 it’s supposed to

01:07 police shot this boy outside my

01:10 apartment

01:58 i’m so sorry

02:20 gray appeared to be unable to walk and

02:22 was screaming as he was carried

02:24 feet dragging on the ground to a police

02:26 van

02:32 i know i know you did fill your jaw

02:48 man

02:50 i can breathe

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video