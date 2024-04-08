Misery Loves Company?

Naturally, what we feel firsthand is much more poignant and painful; however, we tend to exaggerate our setbacks and uncomfortable situations, often seeing problems in an exaggerated way. It’s normal to worry about what bothers us, but despairing only stifles our ability to seek the right solutions.

Each person reacts differently to events, as each of us carries our own baggage and impressions that have left a singular mark within us.

No one comes out the same from similar experiences because feelings are personal and intransferable, meaning each person will react according to what they possess, according to what they have to fight and digest the world around them.

Even so, it’s necessary to try to maintain a minimum of lucidity and balance in moments of storm, when everything seems to collapse, when the world turns against you, or else the clouds will engulf your breath, obstructing the exits that always exist, no matter how invisible they may seem. Problems usually have the size of your fears, nothing less and nothing more than that.

How we react to life’s vicissitudes will also determine the amount of difficulty that will stand between us and possible solutions to setbacks.

Likewise, the people who walk with us will be more secure and capable of holding our hands, the less desperate and disbelieving we are.

Unfortunately, our despair pulls everything and everyone into its paralyzing darkness.

As you can see, we need to try to distance ourselves from the situation that afflicts us so that, from the outside, we can see it in its real dimension, in order to keep ourselves sufficiently aware of the reality that exists and the possibilities of overcoming it.

Lamentations, complaints, and self-pity will not serve us at all in these moments; quite the contrary, they will only paralyze our potential to rise with dignity after each fall, each disappointment, each emotional storm.

You are not unhappier than anyone else; your pains are not the worst; your problems are not unsolvable; your tears are not the most heartfelt of all.

Each of us goes through the storms that are inherent in the personal journey, so there’s no point in comparing ourselves to anyone else; after all, pain hurts everyone.

It’s up to us to bravely face the tribulations that await us daily, keeping our minds clear and our hearts in tune with goodness because when we remove evil from our lives, we can always count on the necessary help to walk towards the happiness we dream of, forever.

