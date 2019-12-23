Mobile App Technologies Improving Healthcare

Healthcare is one of the most dynamic segments that have evolved rapidly over time. These advancements were not restricted to updated medicines and treatment procedures only. A lot of progressions has also happened in patient care, lifestyle management, information system, and many such areas. Technology has been a front running factor driving these developments. On the other end, mobile applications have become a part of the corporate and personal world for every individual around the globe. With several overlapping developments, mobile app technologies have also influenced the healthcare segment in several sectors.

Mobile Apps in Healthcare at a glance

As per published sources, the industry experts predict that mobile app healthcare market is likely to reach USD 11 billion approximately. It was also observed that the majority of the doctors were actively using Smartphones or tablets for their day-to-day tasks in the last couple of years. This clearly indicates that healthcare and mobile applications are crossing paths for some time now. Efforts are already in play towards improvising various medical processes through active usage of mobile apps.

Mobile Application Benefits to Healthcare

Improved Patient Management

Traditional health checkups consisted of numerous paperwork and prescriptions, tedious appointment setup processes and long waiting hours that affected patient care structure tremendously. Healthcare mobile applications can improve many such patient management processes in an effective manner. These can be used for appointment scheduling and better time management. In some cases, a physical visit to the hospital can be opted out. Patients or family members can upload necessary reports and prescriptions and seek consultations hassle-free. The follow-ups and emergency consultation can be performed productively.

Better Treatment Processes and Disease Control

Mobile applications also bring in the effective information storage system to healthcare services. A large repository of medical data can be very beneficial for analytical study and devising new treatment processes. Healthcare professionals can access and study various symptoms, treatment processes, medicines and aftercare procedures to prevent or treat similar conditions. The study can be performed for better vaccine manufacturing and prevention mechanisms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Insurance Management and Medical Records

Managing the identification and verification process in the medical field is a complex yet vital element. This is linked to the insurance payment processes and aftercare services. Mobile apps can be very effective towards sharing of the required documentation which can be properly verified through electronic channels for effective release of payments. It saves a lot of time and unwanted delays in treatment processes. Top mobile app development companies have already made significant progress in developing such solutions.

Technologies set to influence Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI has already become popular across other industries and is now showing effective usage scope in healthcare as well. It can be instrumental is medical data management services, intelligent data analysis, virtual consultation, and monitoring. All these services can be sourced through mobile applications for better flexibility and support.

Blockchain

Blockchain can be actively used as a digital medical ledger that can store medical records securely through high-end encryption methods. This can safeguard the information against unwanted tampering or unethical usage. However, through proper permission channels, these medical records can be used for necessary treatments and consultations.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Internet of Things (IoT) technology is based on the interconnectivity of devices. In healthcare, various medical equipment can be connected and managed through this approach. Health monitoring devices can be managed through a mobile application which can also be used for essential data collection and emergency alert system.

Conclusion

Technology has lead to intelligent overlapping of services that have benefitted and evolved many industries. Similarly, the healthcare segment has opened doors to effective technological implementations which can be channeled through effectual mobile application development services. It can be predicted that digital measures will likely influence healthcare services for better management and control.

A version of this post was previously published on medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto