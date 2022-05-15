Modern-Day Idol Worship

I had an idol when I was a kid.

It was a certain football player who I loved.

I had posters of him on my walls. I would arrange my life so that I would never miss a single one of his games. I knew all his statistics off by heart. And even years after he retired from the game, I could give you play-by-play commentary of all his greatest sporting moments.

A little kid looking up to a football player is a fairly harmless thing, don’t you think? After all, we all have people we admire and aspire to be like.

However, there is a point where a goal, person, or object can so capture our devotion that we end up worshiping that goal, person, or object — even to the point of becoming subservient to them or it. When we do, we have unwittingly wandered into the practice of idolatry.

What is idolatry?

Often, people think of idolatry as a sin of the past connected to eastern mysticism; Idol worship consists of bowing down to a golden statue in an ancient temple or praying to a little wooden trinket.

Most western people consider the idea that a little wooden trinket or a statue could somehow have power over you as mere superstition. And, perhaps they’re right.

Modern-day idolatry looks different.

Although we may not look to trinkets, graven images, or statues like we once did, we can become utterly devoted to people, practices, or things in the quest to see our inner needs for meaning, value and purpose met. Let me explain.

Anyone who chooses to believe in a God does so because they believe, or at least hope that God provides them with certain inner assurances that they cannot find elsewhere. For example, in the Christian tradition (and probably others), the existence of God provides the basis for our identity, our inherent value, and our existential purpose. The Christian would say nothing outside of God can satisfactorily provide these things. When we attempt to find our identity, our value, or our purpose in other ways, we may discover short-term relief for these desires, but ultimately the fullest realization and expression of these things is found in our relationship to God.

Therefore, the best definition that I have found for idolatry comes from Tim Keller in his book Counterfeit Gods. Keller defines an idol in this way: An idol is anything you seek to give you what only God can give you.

To my many beautiful and intelligent friends who choose not to believe in God, I’m sure you will find your identity, value, and purpose in your own way. But those who believe in a divine being ascribe to the idea that God is the source of these things.

The idols we worship

So if not trinkets and statues, what are the modern-day idols that believers devote themselves to in order to satisfy their inner spiritual needs? Where do believers go to satisfy their longings for identity, value, and purpose? I’m glad you asked. Here are 22 modern-day idols that people worship:

The idol of power

Those who devote themselves to the idol of power find that their life only has meaning and purpose when they have power or influence over others. The more power and influence they have, the greater their sense of worth.

The idol of approval

We all seek approval from others from time to time, right? But those who devote themselves to the idol of approval find that they only feel good about themselves when they feel loved and respected by a particular other. Without that approval, they feel lost.

The idol of comfort

Those who devote themselves to the idol of comfort are unsatisfied until they experience a certain level of pleasure or a particular quality of life. Early retirement is on the agenda!

The idol of control

If you find yourself unable to relax, unwind or enjoy life unless everything is under control, then you might be beholden to the idol of control. Those who find that their life only has meaning if they can achieve mastery over the particulars of their own lives are often subservient to the idol of control. The truth is, we are not in control, and any notion to the contrary is fanciful thinking.

The idol of being needed

We all have an intrinsic need to feel needed, but people who make this their idol are the people who don’t feel okay unless people are dependent on them — they have a savior complex.

The idol of dependence

Those who worship the idol of dependence are often on the receiving end of someone who worships the ‘god of being needed.’ They always need someone — it could be a particular person — there to protect them and make them feel safe.

The idol of independence

On the other hand, some worship the idol of independence and want to rely on nobody and be completely free from obligations or responsibilities to take care of anybody.

The idol of productivity

This is the god of content creators like me! Those who worship at this throne find that they only feel satisfied when they are highly productive and getting a lot done. Their value is linked to their output.

The idol of achievement

Those who devote themselves to the idol of achievement constantly need to be recognized for their accomplishments and, consequently, live with the burden of feeling like they must always be excelling in their work.

The idol of money and stuff

The idol of money and stuff is the sworn enemy of contentment. Those who worship this idol are only satisfied if they achieve a certain level of wealth, financial freedom, and own very nice possessions. However, this idol is always hungry for more!

The idol of morality

The idol of many religious people who mistakenly believe they worship God with a capital “G.” These are the folks who reduce religion down to rigorous and ultimately joyless rule-keeping. They only feel happy and safe if they adhere to their religion’s moral codes. They often have the appearance of being devout believers without failing to realize that you can be good for bad reasons.

The idol of self-made morality

A favorite of those who reject all religions, worshiping the idol of self-made morality satisfies a person when they feel totally independent of organized religion and live by their own set of rules and moral codes. Of course, nobody can really live this way because we are always subject to rules that aren’t of our own making, whether we like it or not.

The idol of memories

Those who devote themselves to the idol of memories are always harkening back to a better day. They are held captive by their memories of a time when things were better, constantly longing for a return to the glory days and subsequently never able to enter into or enjoy the “now.”