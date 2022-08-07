Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Monkeypox: Déjà VU All Over Again

Monkeypox: Déjà VU All Over Again

We’ve been through this before and have come out stronger. We will do it again.

by Leave a Comment

Covid and its variants have yet to disappear, and now Monkeypox – a new outbreak of a virus that can be transmitted during sex – makes its dramatic entrance. And if that wasn’t bad enough, its first concentration is in the M2M demographic. Sound familiar?

According to a recent article in The Guardian, New York City is fast becoming a global epicentre of the disease. And, once again, public health here is unequipped to handle an outbreak in a population this city would prefer to ignore once the Pride Parades are over.

However, as someone in the HIV trenches during the worst of HIV, I have some sense of optimism — despite the similarities, this isn’t going to be as bad.

Why not? First, this strain of Monkeypox is not generally fatal, although it can be incredibly painful and debilitating.

More importantly, my optimism is based on what we learned in the AIDS wars— our community can and will take care of our own.

So, while yet again we wait for a vaccine, we need to look at what we can do right now — publicise the facts about transmission, identify the symptoms, and, most importantly, use common sense around safer sex practices.

We’ve been through this before and have come out stronger. We will do it again. And, if there’s one thing this poet has learned from his third-in-a-lifetime pandemic: Versifiers and epidemiologists have something in common – love and viruses never disappear completely — and they share the disquieting habit of showing up again when least expected.

READ MORE:

I’ll Miss You Later Kindle Edition

I’ll Miss You Later — one poem in 20 parts, forged in one epidemic — during an administration that initially did nothing because the initial affected populations were deemed undesirable (i.e., gay, Haitian, drug addicts)  — and assembled in another epidemic under an administration that initially did nothing because the initial affected population was deemed non-essential (i.e., old).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Previously Published on meanshappy.com

About James W. Gaynor

I've been writing poetry since I was 12 — somehow, and I have no idea how, I’m still here, post- Stonewall, the Vietnam war and the AIDS epidemic --- we'll see how I do with the current viral tsunami --- and still writing. And still examining what it means to observe, to record my experience of the world from my evolving, now 71-year-old, queer perspective.

I'm the author of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haiku, and have published articles, book reviews, poems and essays in The New York Observer, Peeking Cat Poetry Magazine, The Gay and Lesbian Review / Worldwide, Down in the Dirt, Rust + Moth, The Good Men Project, Anesthesiology: Journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and Fleas on the Dog.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x