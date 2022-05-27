Morgan Allison – Hstl Dffrnt (Hustle Different) [Video]

By Button Poetry

Morgan Allison, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

common conversation between black child

0:04

and black mother

0:05

black child mama can we get some

0:07

mcdonald’s black mother do you have

0:09

mcdonald’s money

0:11

mother keeps driving past mcdonald’s and

0:13

that child eats what that child has at

0:14

the house conversation i wish i had with

0:17

my father

0:18

him morgan i want you to go to college

0:20

you’re super smart

0:21

me daddy do you have college money

0:24

conversation goes nothing like this and

0:26

i go to college with the money we didn’t

0:28

have at the house

0:30

136 000 of debt later the only thing i

0:33

feel like i’ve learned

0:34

after seven years of higher education is

0:36

one by and large negroes don’t graduate

0:38

college debt free unless they own

0:40

scholarship too

0:41

you learn how to hustle different when

0:42

you got student loans three working a

0:44

job making decent money with no need of

0:45

a degree will put you in a deeper

0:46

depression and after a breakup

0:49

where i come from there ain’t no such

0:52

thing as a college fund the only thing

0:54

we know how to invest in is words so

0:55

when they told me you can be what you

0:57

wanted to be i believed them when i

0:58

should have been asking

0:59

who finna help me pay to chase these

1:01

dreams so now i’m out here chasing

1:02

dreams that unbeknownst to me were

1:04

deferred long before i matriculated

1:05

through my first year of college

1:07

before i knew what matriculated meant

1:08

before i had any idea that our

1:09

counterparts literally had parents

1:11

paying for their college tuition out of

1:12

their pockets like

1:13

who has an extra fifty thousand dollars

1:16

a year to waste on some books

1:17

or to pay a teacher to teach me how to

1:18

form an argument like i ain’t been

1:20

arguing my whole life

1:21

like i barely had fifty dollars to pay

1:22

for my college application are you

1:24

trying to tell me that college is for me

1:26

no college is for the elite colleges

1:28

people who know how to network before

1:29

they step foot on campus whose parents

1:31

have friends where they can internship

1:32

and network

1:33

internship over the summer at their law

1:35

firm who can smoke weed and pop pills

1:37

all semester and disappear into a rehab

1:38

like nothing happened but let me miss

1:40

too many classes and my guarantee b for

1:42

black will slowly fade into a sea

1:44

every system we are a part of is

1:46

constantly telling us we don’t have the

1:47

right to learn how to read

1:48

no right to an education no right to do

1:50

anything except use this body to make

1:52

somebody else some money so now we are

1:53

here still chained to fields to keep

1:55

scholarships because ain’t no way

1:57

imma get the same education what was

1:58

invested in me because my people

2:00

only know how to network only know how

2:02

to invest in words and chances are their

2:04

vocabulary was limited because being

2:06

borderline illiterate seems to run in

2:07

the family

2:08

so words like subsidizing acronyms like

2:10

fafsa were foreign to me so before you

2:12

step to us and say go to college and

2:13

chase your dreams they’re gonna look you

2:14

square in the face and say who got me

2:26

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock