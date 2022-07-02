Pro-life laws are actually one idea for a hard fu*ing-life when lived. First, you will have all babies and raise them is applied to all women, but not necessarily all men. Yes, fathers exist too. They sometimes skip town or do poor duty as parents in terms of time, sometimes money, and a lot of times of simple thereness for the kid. So, the raising of a child isn’t nothing. It is loads of work, money, and time. It is consistent until the child is grown, and by then you hope you love each other and maintain closer than normal relationships with each other over the lifetimes involved.

This is based on parents and family members who are around during the child’s raising, and who help the child grow as time passes. The goal is a functional adult who contributes to society in some fashion. Most of us do: artists, engineers, religionists, scientists, etc.. Yes. Lifetimes lived.

Some mothers and fathers are great, like mine. Some are mixed. It is hard to raise kids if you are the mother or the father. Regardless of our parenting, we each come into this life, are parented in some fashion, and graduate into the life of our society, whatever it is. This is why classisms of all sorts can come between humans and erect hierarchical orders of person into which we fit at birth. We know where that is by the time we are grown.

Women will continue having and raising the babies they can afford across all classes. If they can’t afford to raise a child, that child must be raised by society. You could go many routes with that as a society. None of them are easy. Do these ‘routes’ produce functional adults for society? I know little about societal homes for children by culture. They have the general myth of not working well for the child, but sometimes for the society even so (Victorian orphanages). I don’t know if this is true or not. It is something I am learning about: societal care of children without parents or a family by culture. There is much to know.

What help do mothers have from fathers when faced with the expense and task of raising a child in USA society as it is today? Under the right’s law, mothers-to-be must bear the fetus no matter what (alive or dead) the father does or does not do, and mothers who have given birth have no rights at all. They must afford and raise a child to live in their society. They have to do that or give the child to adoption (single set of parents) or foster care (random sets of parents). As I said, I am learning and there is much to learn.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One thing I know. No one has to live another person’s life. We acknowledge this on both sides: right and left. It is why I can carry an AR-15 with an appropriate magazine to take out any threats as a citizen of these United States. Further, everyone loves to tell other people how to live. After sixty-six years in this World, I know this.

Laws are made, left and right. Laws are enforced. We just came out of 50 years of Roe v Wade. We see how it goes. That is human life. We will see how it goes for each life lived in these United States over the years following the fall of this law.

Over the 50 years of Roe v Wade, we saw a rise in women’s education and opportunities (what did we see for fathers and why?). I don’t say husbands, because many men never marry the mother of their children. Mostly, it is the woman who bears and raises a child. Even if a father stays. She does most of the work of raising a child. Her body does want it. Her mind may or may not depending on what is happening at the time. And. Raising a child takes a lifetime. No woman in her right mind thinks anything else.

This is also true: though some women never have kids by choice, some women do want to raise children even when they bear and raise them alone.

I know many women like that.

I understand the urge to have a child even when it is hard. I have two sons because of this idea. Their dad did stick around and helped see to them. He still acts as a father with compassion. This does happen for kids.

As a woman, I liked the Roe years a lot, though. Many women thought they were someone. They were educated and had kids. They made cash. They helped with creditors of life (realtors, food, utilities, transportation, entertainment). It was good.

We will see if the next years of this lack of a federal law that protects women improves education, housing, loan-getting, healthcare, and job security for single mothers as the old law did.

Further, there are loads of mothers of all kinds in this Land. All fathers too!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***