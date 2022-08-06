Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Multimedia: Imperiled Shores

Multimedia: Imperiled Shores

Wisconsin’s Great Lakes communities expect to spend $245 million in five years to protect shorelines as a climate ‘tug of war’ drives extreme shifts in water levels.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Mario Koran / Wisconsin Watch and WPR and Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s Great Lakes communities expect to spend $245 million in five years to protect shorelines as a climate ‘tug of war’ drives extreme shifts in water levels. Wisconsin Watch reporter Mario Koran explains the impact this has on lakeshore communities in this multimedia slideshow.

  • Reporter – Mario Koran / Wisconsin Watch
  • Story editor – Jim Malewitz / Wisconsin Watch
  • Multimedia editor – Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch
  • Photos contributed by Brett Kosmider / Door County Pulse, Tad Dukehart & Eric Thelen
NEW News Lab logo

This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local news collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin.

 

Microsoft is providing financial support to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to fund the initiative.

This article first appeared on WisconsinWatch.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Previously Published on wisconsinwatch.org with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock

About Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism increases the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists. Its work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox. Posts on The Good Men Project are published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivities 4.0 International License.

