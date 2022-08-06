Multimedia: Imperiled Shores

Byand
Wisconsin’s Great Lakes communities expect to spend $245 million in five years to protect shorelines as a climate ‘tug of war’ drives extreme shifts in water levels. Wisconsin Watch reporter Mario Koran explains the impact this has on lakeshore communities in this multimedia slideshow.
- Reporter – Mario Koran / Wisconsin Watch
- Story editor – Jim Malewitz / Wisconsin Watch
- Multimedia editor – Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch
- Photos contributed by Brett Kosmider / Door County Pulse, Tad Dukehart & Eric Thelen
This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local news collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin.
Microsoft is providing financial support to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to fund the initiative.
This article first appeared on WisconsinWatch.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
Previously Published on wisconsinwatch.org with Creative Commons License
—
Photo credit: iStock