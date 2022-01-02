Music on My Mind

By Carla

Would you rather lose your sight or hearing? I have been asked this question many times and the answer tends to be the same – all because of music. It isn’t possible to imagine a world without music, and I wouldn’t want to.

I remember being 12 years old and sitting in the car with my older sister when she played a CD that I had never heard before. Prior to that exact moment I was always a very passive music listener, usually staying within the ‘Top 10’ realm. However, my entire perception of music changed after listening to that one album. I suddenly found that music had meaning and emotion, it didn’t just serve to be catchy – and I couldn’t get enough of it. Almost instantly, music stopped sounding superficial and it turned into a real representation of my emotions, thoughts and experiences.

I have used the same Spotify account since I was about 13 years old, and you can definitely tell how much I have changed throughout the years based on the songs and playlists I’ve downloaded. It’s nice to know how simple the process of finding and listening to a song can be with Spotify and other websites/apps like Youtube. One of the main attractors to Spotify is the fact that it creates personalized playlists for each individual account – based on their listening history. It also organizes music based on different categories, and allows users to listen to music without an internet connection. With each account having personally catered content every week, the app is pretty advantageous.

Listening to music can be a passive activity, an active hobby, or anything in between. There are so many types and styles of music that almost everyone can find something that they enjoy. Another thing that I love about being able to play virtually any song in an instant is the fact that you can evoke emotion immediately. For example, a few days ago I was sitting in the living room with my sister and she started talking about a trip we took in the summer of 2016. As she finished her story I quickly played a song that reminded me of that summer together, and we both began recalling even more memories – all because that song put us back into that one week on the beach. The power of music is sometimes underestimated, and I find that the more people are able to discover their musical interests (like with Spotify), the more in-tune people can eventually become with their emotions and people around them. Music brings people together.

