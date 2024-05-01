Musical Theatre Factory Announce Jaime Lozano + Florencia Cuenca as Community Honorees and the Artist Line-up for The Factory Function!

Musical Theatre Factory (MTF), a vibrant organization dedicated to developing new musicals for collective liberation, centering artists who love to party in the margins in a community free from commercial pressures, is thrilled to announce the Community Honorees and artist line-up for its upcoming 10th Anniversary event, The Factory Function. The event will take place on May 20th at THC NYC: The House of Cannabis, bringing together artists, industry professionals, and arts enthusiasts to celebrate creativity, inclusivity, and community over the past decade of development.

MTF is proud to honor acclaimed artists Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca for their significant contributions to the Latinx theatre community. Jaime Lozano is a celebrated composer-lyricist whose work has been recognized for its authenticity, passion, and cultural resonance. Florencia Cuenca, a talented performer and advocate, has made a lasting impact through her powerful performances and dedication to amplifying Latinx voices on stage.

“Our Community Honorees, Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, emerged as the clear choice through an organic and inclusive nomination submission process,” says Community Manager Andrea Negrete. “With a near-unanimous nomination from our vibrant community, their dedication and impact on the Latine theatre community shone brightly, illuminating their well-deserved recognition.”

“Jaime and Florencia are the embodiment of making work by, for, and with the community. We met while working on a show years ago, and I was blown away by their innovation, dedication, passion, and immense talent. I had never experienced such genuine warmth and unapologetic authenticity as they emanate, and that commitment to being in relationship with the communities they serve is what makes their work so incredibly impactful and compelling. My heart is so full in having the opportunity to uplift them and honor their contributions in this way.”

We are thrilled to announce that The Factory Function will feature performances representing a diverse range of styles and genres, including renowned artists such as Princess Lockerooo + Harold O’Neal and the Whaack dancers (Tytus Larue, James Gibson, Ernest Allen, and JADA – William Bailey), EmmaLee Kidwell + Maria Andreoli, Zeniba Now, DeShawn Jenkins, as well as excerpts from John-Michael Lyles + David Gomez’ new musical in development “Shoot for the Moon”.

Since its inception, Musical Theatre Factory has been at the forefront of the development of groundbreaking new works, the cultivation of emerging talent, and the creation of a supportive and nurturing environment for artists to thrive. From Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award Winning A Strange Loop, Nikko Benson + Benjamin Halstead’s Nikola Telsa Drops the Beat, Nia Witherspoon’s Chronicle X + Priestess of Twerk, we are proud to serve artists on the edge of innovation.

The Factory Function promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, celebration, and community building. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant energy of New York City’s arts scene while supporting the next 10 years of innovative initiatives in the theatre industry.

For more information about The Factory Function and to purchase tickets, please visit mtf.nyc/thefactoryfunction. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration – get your tickets while they last!

About Musical Theatre Factory:

Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) is a New York City-based organization dedicated to developing changemaking new musicals in a joyous, collaborative community free from commercial constraints. Since 2013, MTF has been at the forefront of redefining the landscape of musical theatre, championing new voices, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation. With a commitment to dismantling oppressive ideologies and centering underrepresented voices, MTF inspires civic discourse and fosters a sense of belonging among artists from diverse backgrounds.

JAIME LOZANO is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe’s Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Lincoln Center Resident Artist 2023. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road– (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Film: “In The Heights” (orchestrations), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project “Jaime Lozano & The Familia” has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series. Currently working on “Broadway en Spanglish,” and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.

FLORENCIA CUENCA is a Mexican actress, singer, writer and director based in New York City. She entered the artistic world at the age of three acting alongside her father in stadiums and theaters throughout Mexico and the USA. Back in Mexico she is known for telenovelas such as “De que te quiero te quiero,” “Muchachitas como tú,” “De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas,” “Te Sigo Amando,” and for being part of the successful Mexican musical Si Nos Dejan, the Mexican premiere of Shrek the Musical and Selena the Musical. Her first album “Aquí – The New Standards”, made her tour all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in shows such as Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album available at Broadway Records). ART: Real Women Have Curves. As a singer-songwriter she has performed in prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, Feinstein’s/54 Below and others. Currently she is developing a new musical about the femicides in Cd. Juarez, Mexico, as well as working on her new album “Broadway in Spanglish.” She is interested in developing projects that celebrate diversity and especially women and the Latinx and Hispanic community.

Florencia is a Mexican singer-actor-writer-director and has been performing on stage since she was three years old. Jaime is a Mexican musical theatre composer-arranger- orchestrator-writer-director. Their work has been performed in venues such as Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, Feinstein’s/54 Below, among many others. Together Florencia and Jaime moved to New York City eight years ago. They are husband and wife, partners, collaborators, and they are parents of a beautiful seven—year old son named Alonzo — their American Dream.

