We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

My Beautifully Glorified Life

My Beautifully Glorified Life

Just don’t shame others for believing in and admiring and glorifying ease and wealth without the inconvenience of struggling, stress, and sacrifice.

I’ve got to be honest…

I’ve never found glory in hard work, working hard, or sacrifice. I’ve worked hard and took the path of most resistance many times in my life, but it sucked and deep down I knew I was acting out others’ ideas of what life’s supposed to look like.

I think it is the silliest concept man ever created…

Let’s kill ourselves to live.

That lifestyle is fine for some, just not for me.

I Shamelessly Desire Ease

I demonstrated struggle for my daughters. I taught them life needs to be hard and stressful. Now I’m showing them that only people who believe they need to struggle in life, struggle in life.

I guess I’m lazier than that and I want to enjoy ALL of life without sacrifice.

Sure, there are challenges in life, but challenges do not need to be strugglicious. There are easier ways to overcome challenges. I immediately ask myself “who can help me with this?”

And it took me a while to be shameless about my desire for ease. It’s quite a radical shift from the “ways of the world.”

I hear, see, and listen to people glorify hard work like it deserves a place of elevation in our society.

I can applaud someone else for wanting to sacrifice themselves for a lifestyle or out of obligation to something greater than themselves… if that’s what they really want.

We Can Have It All

I prefer and believe I can have ease AND the entire lifestyle I want.

And because that’s what I look to create…

It’s unfolding before me.

You’ll find in the world what you believe and admire and glorify.

You can believe in and admire and glorify hard work and sacrifice…

Just don’t shame others for believing in and admiring and glorifying ease and wealth without the inconvenience of struggling, stress, and sacrifice.

 

This post was previously published on LIVESOULOUT.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

