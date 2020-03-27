Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / My COVID-19 Education

My COVID-19 Education

The COVID-19 experience is random, tragic, beautiful, unifying, lonely, and filled with lessons that are changing me.

My Covid-19 Education

 

Everyday

Wake up, pause, think, freak out, tell them you love them, rest and repeat. 

Wake up, pause, think, freak out, work, rest and repeat. 

Wake up, pause, think, freak out, offer to help someone, rest and repeat. 

Wake up, pause, think, freak out, volunteer, rest and repeat. 

Wake up, pause, think, freak out, exercise, rest and repeat. 

Wake up, pause, think, freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out, repeat, repeat, repeat. 

 

I wake up, pause, think, allow my dreams, worries, desires, fears, responsibilities, and creativity to ricochet around my body like a pinball machine. I bounce from logical mind, to hopeful heart, to tired muscles, to restless hands, back to my monkey brain filled with worry, ideas, plans, frustration, hope, and hunger. 

 

I hunger for food. 

I hunger for human contact. 

I hunger for certainty. 

I hunger for answers. 

I hunger for adventure. 

 

I wake up, pause, reflect, choose peace, do what I can, rest and repeat. 

 

Being vulnerable is the way. 

Being playful is the way. 

Imagining a better tomorrow is the way. 

Returning to self is the way. 

Serving others is the way. 

Making peace is the way. 

Praying is the way. 

Making love is the way. 

Smiling from the inside out is the way.

Reaching out to others is the way.  

 

The COVID-19 experience is random, tragic, beautiful, unifying, lonely, and filled with lessons that are changing me.  

Happiness is in ordinary things. 

Happiness is in extraordinary things. 

Extraordinary things are made of ordinary things. 

 

It is scary to be so vulnerable, to not know if and when I might get sick, might die. 

I want to do everything from love not for love, fame, power, or money. I want this for myself and for the greater good. 

 

My inspiration for this post : 

“The best way out is always through”, by Robert Frost 

