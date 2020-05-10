Get Daily Email
Rethinking My Dumb Ass Behavior

Rethinking My Dumb Ass Behavior

THIS is the moment when it ALL changes.

by

As in NOTHING will ever be the same again. EVER.

The moment when he becomes the guy DONE thinking…

I shoulda’ said that. If only I’d have done that. Next time I’m gonna tell her.

Do you know that guy? Are You That Guy? Who isn’t?

I was that guy.

7 years ago.

And then it ALL changed. 

I had finished cooking dinner for my son and my wife, who was sick often, and was washing the dishes, looking through the window at the yard, thinking…

Holy Shit! I’m gonna die serving this woman!

The back story was… lots of bills, little to no sex, and always running to get shit done that she wouldn’t / couldn’t do.

On weekends at home, there were moments of peace. But inside me ran a steady undercurrent.

I hope she doesn’t call my name. I said I’d do what? Now what did I do? 

Do you know that guy?

Granted. My story was extreme. But I see lots of guys like this.

I have to answer to her all the time. Nothing’s ever good enough for her. We haven’t had sex in months.

Men, word up. Truth. Marriage can be a bitch. A living hell. 

You’re not alone.

I know, for a fact, guaranteed, that there are thousands of men out there feeling this way.

And that royally sucks.

But I’m here to tell you it doesn’t have to be like that.

I know. I lived it.

And after doing one simple thing, I did a few reframes.

Check them out. I hope these are helpful to you.

#1 – I stopped blaming her for ALL my misery.

#2 – I stopped sacrificing SO MUCH to try to make her happy.

#3 – And I stopped thinking that my family ALWAYS had to come before me.

I GOT CLEAR that I would not go on as normal.

And now years later, here I am.

I’m in a long term sexually dynamic, emotionally fulfilling, honest, energizing, kick-ass relationship with a beautiful woman who NEVER demeans me AND who loves me for WHO I AM and how I am.

Sometimes I feel like I’m tripping. But I’m not. 

How’d I do it?

In 3 words, I BECAME ME.

The longer answer is this.

I sought out help. A kick-ass mentor, 20 years my senior, who made sure I didn’t do the same dumb ass behavior I’d been doing for years.

He saw what I didn’t see.

And he didn’t stop calling me out on those behaviors until they stopped.

Become the guy you want to be.

Get off your ass. Make a call. Send the first email. Find your mentor.

It’s that easy.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

 

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

