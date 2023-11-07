Help! Why Has My Ex Blocked Me on Everything!

Tell me if this sounds familiar: you tried your hardest to make it work with your ex. You fought fiercely and bravely, but despite your best efforts, they’ve blocked you. On everything. Phone, social media, Facebook, Instagram, you name it.

And now you helplessly wonder why you’re blocked and how the hell to deal with it.

Maybe you’re worried that you said something wrong. Maybe you’re worried that you’ve come off as an ass. Maybe you’re worried about what your ex thinks of you.

Or perhaps what you’re really worried about is them moving on for good, discarding you as though you never meant anything to them. Like they never really valued you.

Whatever your case, it probably prompted various questions: Why did my ex block me? For how long will I stay blocked? Do they not love me anymore? Are they hurt? How do I get them to unblock me? Do I still have a chance to get them back?

In this article, I’ll answer these questions, as well as many related ones.

Why Has My Ex Blocked Me on Everything?

Most people deep down know why their ex blocked them. And while it may be a combination of multiple reasons, there’s always at least one that sticks out like a bloody corpse on a busy street.

To make figuring out why your ex blocked you easier, here are the most common reasons why they’ve done it:

You were more concerned with how they perceive you than how you perceive yourself — a.k.a, you’ve been needy.

You sacrificed your identity for them (i.e., values, beliefs, goals, character).

You were controlling, clingy, and suffocating (i.e., you sent them a long and emotionally charged text or called them ten times too many).

You didn’t know how or were unwilling to stand up for yourself and assert your boundaries.

You’ve ended your relationship on bad terms.

They’re angry and resentful with you.

They want space away from you (even more space than usual if they’re an avoidant).

They don’t want to risk postponing their recovery by staying in touch with you or seeing any of your status updates, social media posts, or general updates on your life.

They’re testing you (or they’re actually rejecting you, and you just hope they’re testing).

They’re a sick person who wants to play with your heart to get their revenge.

You’ve tried to guilt or manipulate them into getting back together with you.

You continued to stalk them on social media, and they saw it.

They hate you — or at least hate your guts.

You were a creep and still engaged with their social media posts as though you were still together.

They thought, “Meh, I’ll probably never talk to this person anymore.”

They’ve found someone new (and don’t want you to see it or want to make it known to their new partner that they’re not involved with you anymore).

They need an ego boost and regain a sense of control.

They don’t trust themselves not to reach out to you. (Think how hard it is to not get in touch with your ex sometimes. Maybe they’re going through the same motions.)

They feel guilty for breaking up and don’t want you to remind them of their mistake.

Sometimes people tell me that they have no idea why their ex blocked them. And then they transition into whining about how they didn’t do anything wrong and how the world is unfair. “My ex blocked me for no reason,” they whimper.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here’s the deal: while you haven’t necessarily done anything wrong, your ex always had a good reason for why they’ve blocked you. You’re just not aware enough to discern it yet.

Seriously, I’ve met people who called their ex five times in a row just to ask how they are and had no fucking clue that what they’re doing is not only unattractive and creepy but also terrifying.

Regardless of why your ex blocked you, it’s pointless to loom over it. It won’t do your mental health and well-being any good. If you know the reason, you know it. And if you don’t, you don’t. You move on in either case.

My Ex Blocked Me on Everything, Is It a Good Thing?

Most people look at me funny when I tell them this, but the fact that your ex blocked you on everything is, in fact, a good thing. Hell, it’s usually a great thing. Here are just some of the benefits of being blocked.

Less Obsessing

What will my ex text next? When will they call? Have they messaged me back yet? What’s new in their life? Are they dating anyone else? It’s these questions that most of us ask whenever we find ourselves coming out of a relationship.

Preventing yourself from obsessing about your ex is by itself a grind to pull off, but now that you’re blocked, it gets easier. And although it may be frustrating initially, it’s actually helping you get rid of an otherwise toxic post-breakup habit.

Fewer Reminders

Since your ex blocked you, they lowered the chances that you’ll come across their social media posts that could potentially reopen your breakup wounds and set you down a negative-thinking spiral.

Even better, fewer reminders mean you’ll be more inclined to focus on yourself — you know, the thing you can actually exert some control over.

Lighter Temptations

You know those times when you want to reach out to your ex and profess your unyielding love even though you know it will only do you (and them) harm?

Well, if your ex blocked you, you’ll have fewer temptations to do it since your communication has been cut. Hence, fewer chances of screwing up re-attraction, prolonging your recovery, and making a fool out of yourself.

Subdued Panic

There’s always a reason you broke up with your ex. But that reason often gets whitewashed due to panic. In fact, it’s panic that makes you shift your focus from things like your ex cheating on you or disrespecting you to things like how great your first date was.

In other words, it’s because of panic that you hone in on the few pleasant memories of your dead relationship instead of seeing that the reality of your relationship wasn’t all that good.

Luckily, when your ex blocks you, while it does increase your panic in the short term, it decreases it in the long.

—

Previously Published on maxjancar.com

—

Shutterstock image