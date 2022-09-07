My Father’s Secret Love Book

I always knew that my dad was a romantic, but only in a tightly-focused way.

I’d seen, over the years, the lovingly-worded birthday cards that he gave to mum on her every birthday, but because I also saw him as a hard-working person so dedicated to his job, it never crossed my mind that he was thinking of ‘love’ every day … until I saw the Love Book that he’d been keeping for years.

The book is filled with cartoon cut-outs from his daily newspaper, all with the same theme: ‘Love is …’ … each carefully and neatly glued to a page in the Love Book.

Apparently, he did this every day!

The book itself is a simple scrap-book — one with a multi-coloured cover page that you can see in the main picture above, but with blank pages within the body of the book.

It was on these blank pages that he diligently glued the daily love cartoons.

But there was one page that was different from the rest. The inside cover. The very first thing you see when the book is opened. On this previously blank page, dad had written out the word SENTIMENTAL as a heading and then, underneath it in a vertical formation, he had taken each letter of the word, given it a line of its own, and added his own definition of its meaning:

That page is not a piece of literary brilliance, but it is written from the heart. The heart of my dad.

Here is how the page is set out:

*********** SENTIMENTAL *********

“S’ IS FOR ‘SOMEONE’ WHO MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD,

“E” IS FOR ‘EDEN’, A PARADISE OF LOVE,

“N” IS FOR THE ‘NICE’ THINGS THAT TINGLE YOUR BLOOD,

“T” IS FOR ‘TENDERNESS’ THAT COMES FROM ABOVE.

“I” IS FOR THE ‘INSTANCE’ YOU HOLD SOMEONE TIGHT,

“M” IS FOR ‘MOTHER’, NO OTHER WORD IS RIGHT.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“E” IS FOR ‘EVERYTHING’ YOUR HEART DESIRES,

“N” IS FOR ‘NICE’, THINGS THAT TRUE LOVE REQUIRES.

“T” IS FOR ‘THRILL’ FROM A KISS AND A SMILE,

“A” IS FOR THE ‘APPLE’ EVE OFFERED WITH GUILE.

“L” IS FOR ‘LOVE’ … FOR ‘LAUGHTER’ … FOR ‘LIFE’

Dad signed that page: ‘NEDGO’ … a play on his surname (Ogden), like mine!

. . .

I think that you are now ready to see one of the inside pages of this Love Book, but first, here is a sample of just one of the cartoons that he laboriously glued into the book every day:

And finally, here is a sample page with 12 cartoons per page.

Note the hearts above each cartoon … Dad drew these free-hand, with a red-coloured pen:

So, there you have it … My Dad’s Love Book.

Thank you for reading … Hope you enjoyed the read.

If you liked you can clap and comment using the icons at the end.

Note: All Fred’s Story collections can be accessed via ‘Lists’ or Fred’s Story boxes

—

This post was previously published on The Happy Human.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Fred: Almost Famous