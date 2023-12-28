My Five Favourite Love Hacks

It seems true the everything we do is an attempt to meet our needs, and this is especially true with an intimate partner. I think our relationship needs can be divided into two types: the ones that we can reasonably expect a partner to meet – for example to feel appreciated, respected and loved by them (and if they’re not willing or able to meet those we probably shouldn’t be with them); and those which are rooted in our own ‘stuff’, usually unhealed wounds from the past that we have to sort out for ourselves, otherwise they’ll cause a lot of pointless conflict and disappointment.

I’ve written this reminder to myself of five great ways to help make sure that my partner and I are meeting each other’s needs, so that we’re more likely to enjoy our time together.

Try to be ‘interested’ at least as much as ‘’interesting”. Don’t fill up all the conversational air space with your own news and stories, however fascinating you might think they are; instead be sure to ask about your partner’s. Her attraction to you will be as much a result of how you help her feel about herself as about the man you are, no matter how wonderful. And don’t confuse ‘facts’ and ‘opinions’. If you disagree with something she says, express it as a personal point of view, rather than a judgement of her.

Aim to love rather than ‘be loved’. To do this you’ll need to be standing on some solid inner ground of self-worth – but if you’re not sure where you are with that, make getting it a priority, because it’s the foundation for every healthy relationship! She’ll want to know that you choose to be with her from a place of strength, not because you feel you ‘need’ her. And in any case, making your self-worth dependent on someone else’s opinion will always end in tears – mostly yours!

Tell her about your needs (and listen to hers) -– but also hold back on sharing too much information, especially about past relationships, or sexual experiences. Make her dig a little if she’s curious to find out more. Giving a lot of information can be overwhelming, especially at the beginning of a new relationship, so only reveal yourself in digestible segments. And some things you may be better off keeping to yourself – unless she asks you or you feel it’s an important truth that she needs to know about you.

Don’t try to ‘perform’ in bed, because you’ll be preoccupied with yourself rather than making an intimate connection with her. It’ll also open the door to sexual anxiety and all the problems that can cause. Of course you’ll both probably have some insecurities about your qualities as a lover and a need for reassurance but try to make that the icing on the cake of your self-confidence not the filling. In any case, the best path to mutual sexual enjoyment is simply to ask what she likes and do plenty of that; and to share your preferences.

Don’t be too predictable. This can make a big difference in how she sees and feels about you and helps ensure she never takes you for granted. Kiss her sometimes when she’s not expecting it – as well as when she does! And give her a gift for no particular reason, not just because it’s in the calendar (although you’d better have one ready then, too!). Let her take the lead sometimes – or play a little hard to get (but not too hard!) Most women seem to want a balance between safety and excitement in a man that can be hard to achieve, but with practice you’ll get to know when you tip too far one way or the other.

—

iStock image