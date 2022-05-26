My Honest Bed Time Routine [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

0:00

all right it is bedtime now i’m home

0:01

alone with the kids theo it was like

0:04

look man i don’t want to be a part of

0:05

your video right now i’m trying to go

0:07

chill read a book in my room so that’s

0:08

where he’s doing anaya though she’s

0:10

putting in extra work

0:12

cleaning up vacuuming uh this is not

0:15

normal but this is something that she

0:16

does like to do and uzi is ready to have

0:19

a bunch of fun now at that time it seems

0:21

like the kids get this super big boost

0:24

of energy

0:28

it’s hard to get them to wind down so

0:30

sometimes i purposely route them up and

0:32

i tell them to go play

0:34

anaya is scaring trying to figure out

0:36

where to hide she ends up hiding behind

0:38

a small little door

0:40

anaya does this cute thing where she

0:41

goes behind the door and closes her eyes

0:43

and covers her head and it’s just the

0:45

cutest thing

0:47

and this guy is looking inside of the

0:50

drawers like for his sister now i don’t

0:53

know

0:56

i don’t know if he actually saw her uzi

0:59

doesn’t have like actual logic on how

1:01

big a human is right and so he is like

1:04

looking for anaya in all the wrong

1:06

places

1:10

you know we had our kids in set so right

1:12

after we had theo we had uriah waited a

1:14

few years had anaya and then back to

1:16

back we had uzi and uh it’s cool that

1:19

the kids have pairs it’s like they team

1:22

up and they enjoy each other’s company

1:23

they love each other really well even

1:25

when they’re not doing well together and

1:26

fighting they still get along eventually

1:29

which is really cool but of course dad

1:32

comes in and i have to ruin it and say

1:34

guys it’s bedtime now let’s get ready

1:36

for bed let’s go brush your teeth

1:40

[Music]

1:42

okay

1:43

you already got a vitamin

1:45

did you already get a vitamin yeah

1:50

who’s here

1:56

give them their nighttime vitamins lily

1:58

is just all up in the way their bedtime

2:01

routine consists of brushing their teeth

2:03

washing their face

2:04

bedtime story prayer and hugs and kisses

2:08

we’re going to read

2:10

it’s bedtime now story

2:14

in the bedtime

2:15

in my bed exactly everyone let’s go

2:17

brush your teeth

2:19

i know

2:23

let’s go brush your teeth too

2:25

come on

2:27

come on let’s go

2:32

[Music]

2:36

that was in two minutes man

2:40

yeah come on

2:43

yeah that’s all i’m talking about

2:45

dad this is how you left your team

2:47

this is how you brush your teeth all

2:49

right let me see

2:52

very good night

2:54

that’s actually really good oozy our

2:56

turn ready let me help let me help just

2:59

for a little bit okay

3:00

press the button

3:02

keep on

3:04

keeping on

3:06

don’t let it all sit in your mind

3:10

now look repeat after me right here you

3:12

say keep on

3:14

keeping on keep on keeping on everybody

3:24

um

3:27

why because i like him what

3:32

[Music]

3:34

okay well you can do it in the morning

3:41

i like to make bedtime fun so that it’s

3:43

something for them to look forward to

3:44

not something for them to dread so it’s

3:46

like they get to have a little bit more

3:48

fun just before bedtime a little bit

3:49

more quality time just before bedtime so

3:52

they look forward to it

3:54

you turning on the cold water

3:57

why are you doing

3:58

that huh

4:03

let’s get you ready for bed right here

4:05

this right here

4:07

[Music]

4:10

all

4:12

right does that feel good

4:17

does it

4:18

huh

4:20

it feels

4:22

warm yeah very warm

4:25

all right cool

4:26

all right let’s go

4:29

[Music]

4:31

you got to put your legs on top of my

4:32

feet

4:35

yep don’t let go

4:41

[Music]

4:43

okay here we go hold tight

4:45

hold tight

4:50

[Applause]

5:03

super fast ready

5:10

a few years ago we released its bedtime

5:12

now which was our first

5:14

children’s book and you guys bought all

5:16

the copies and i know some people were

5:18

reselling these for about a hundred

5:19

dollars on amazon but we are almost

5:21

completely out so if you guys want us to

5:23

release more editions of this book and

5:25

or new books let us know in the comment

5:27

section what topics you want us to do

5:32

very good

5:34

all right

5:35

father god i pray for these babies

5:39

pray for lily the dog i asked all that

5:41

tonight they sleep so well

5:43

you give them sweet dreams

5:45

anybody you got anybody have prayer

5:47

requests and for our little

5:51

okay oozy do you have a prayer request

5:53

yes

5:56

spider-man

5:58

father god i pray for spider-man and i

6:00

pray for all the princesses i ask though

6:02

that the children sleep well tonight i

6:04

thank you for allowing us to have a

6:05

really fun day playing soccer

6:08

playing dodge ball

6:10

watching tv

6:12

eating lunch

6:13

um

6:15

eating breakfast and getting in and out

6:16

lord pretty cool day to me we thank you

6:19

for these things and we know that you

6:20

give us these things so we can enjoy

6:22

life

6:23

but ultimately

6:24

let us know what topics you want us to

6:25

do there’s so many stories that you can

6:27

pull right from the videos like uriah

6:30

versus the puzzle and you have a new

6:32

baby coming and oh my goodness we got a

6:34

dog right all these different things can

6:36

be turned into children’s books and i

6:38

want to know some of your top five

6:39

favorite chocolate baby stories right so

6:42

that we can make some more children’s

6:44

book for you

6:45

let me know too if that’s just not your

6:47

jazz because some of you guys don’t even

6:48

have kids or might not even want to have

6:50

kids but i know for me good bedtime

6:52

stories that aren’t too long and are fun

6:55

they make the nighttime routine so much

6:57

easier because the kids always want that

6:59

last little bit of entertainment and

7:01

sometimes if you get a book with a lot

7:02

of words it takes a long time to get

7:05

through it so let us know in the

7:07

comments section below thank you guys so

7:08

much for watching protect your life

7:10

keeping network popping join us in for a

7:12

little bit of family prayer

7:15

and see you guys next time

7:17

peace

7:19

for your birthday

7:23

we are going to have a girls spa day

7:27

you

7:28

lena and eliza

7:31

at lexi’s pool

7:36

and

7:37

that’s not it do you want to know what

7:38

else is happening

7:40

they’re gonna spend the night over here

7:47

and it’s gonna be the best fifth

7:50

birthday

7:52

[Applause]

