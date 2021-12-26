It’s no secret to those closest to me and several loyal readers that I did not like school at all. A story in my latest book “Let Nothing Go To Waste” touches on my final few days of grade twelve, and my non-attendance at graduation. The majority of my reflections of school now remain positive. It was a building where I discovered and worked at my craft and trade.
My old school is likely headed for demolition. The property did get some interest but apparently that deal fell through. It’s down the hill from my elementary school, Frank H. MacDonald, which is still open and was recently renovated. The schools are located off the highway towards Antigonish, Nova Scotia after New Glasgow. I’ve been researching a story of potential environmental pollution that was allegedly taking place for the entire life of the school in and around the bus garage located behind the property. It is alleged that oil, fuel and many other deleterious substances were dumped into garage and tap drains in and behind the garage.
Previously Published on dannalexander.com