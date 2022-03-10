Natasha Hooper – The Pied Piper [Video]

By: Button Poetry

Natasha Hooper, performing “The Pied Piper”.

a German folk tale of the Pied Piper

speaks of a man hired by the town to

lure rats away this man dressed in

multicolored coat plays his flute and

draws the rats in with magic the piper

is a hero of the people until they

decide not to pay a year later he

returns to the German town and uses his

music to lure away the children instead

our Kelly marries alia at the age of 15

and we sing along to age ain’t nothing

but a number we find out that alia met

our Kelly at the age of 12 and somehow

our opinions of him stay on the up beat

the children’s choir learns the lyrics

too I believe I can fly in a flute play

somewhere in our Kelly’s home our Kelly

our Kelly calls himself the Pied Piper

of R&B and we make the excuse before we

make the connection after the first

allegation we thought it takes at least

two notes to strike a chord after the

second allegation we gave him three

Grammys after the third and fourth

allegations we ignored them simply

because we just really liked the songs

and all we can think about is the next

family reunion and who better to sing

for our Electric Slide and how else will

we step in the name of love see a rap

sheet these days isn’t worth the price

of the playlist at the cookout in the

German folktale the piper lures the

children away while all the adults are

distracted in church

most likely singing our Kelly tells us

he is devoting his life to the Lord and

an angel drowned out the video footage

our Kelly our Kelly hands us a hint we

give him back forgiveness he hands us a

19-minute song and the melody makes us

forget the definition of a predator

makes us forget all the little girls of

color that he wrote those songs for in

the first place and again no one speaks

up when black girls are abused like the

better the songs the more invisible

black girls become but this time we know

exactly where the cult is in the city of

Atlanta and still the town prefers the

Pipers music almost as if entertainment

is more important than the

allegations almost as if all their

voices together isn’t the right type of

choir and again rape and misogyny it’s

just another part of the culture tightly

woven into harmony and again we learned

that music is the best distraction and

the worst black magic we have taught our

girls they are everything short of a

symphony tell me there’s a music really

that special when one man’s voice can

sing over them all when we can hold a

note but can’t hold a man accountable

when the piper is realer than any

folktale we know and we surrender their

bodies to pay the price

