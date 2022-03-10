Natasha Hooper – The Pied Piper [Video]

By: Button Poetry
Natasha Hooper, performing “The Pied Piper”.
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
00:01
a German folk tale of the Pied Piper
00:04
speaks of a man hired by the town to
00:07
lure rats away this man dressed in
00:10
multicolored coat plays his flute and
00:13
draws the rats in with magic the piper
00:15
is a hero of the people until they
00:18
decide not to pay a year later he
00:21
returns to the German town and uses his
00:23
music to lure away the children instead
00:28
our Kelly marries alia at the age of 15
00:33
and we sing along to age ain’t nothing
00:36
but a number we find out that alia met
00:39
our Kelly at the age of 12 and somehow
00:42
our opinions of him stay on the up beat
00:44
the children’s choir learns the lyrics
00:47
too I believe I can fly in a flute play
00:50
somewhere in our Kelly’s home our Kelly
00:53
our Kelly calls himself the Pied Piper
00:56
of R&B and we make the excuse before we
00:59
make the connection after the first
01:01
allegation we thought it takes at least
01:04
two notes to strike a chord after the
01:06
second allegation we gave him three
01:08
Grammys after the third and fourth
01:10
allegations we ignored them simply
01:12
because we just really liked the songs
01:14
and all we can think about is the next
01:16
family reunion and who better to sing
01:18
for our Electric Slide and how else will
01:21
we step in the name of love see a rap
01:23
sheet these days isn’t worth the price
01:25
of the playlist at the cookout in the
01:27
German folktale the piper lures the
01:30
children away while all the adults are
01:32
distracted in church
01:33
most likely singing our Kelly tells us
01:36
he is devoting his life to the Lord and
01:38
an angel drowned out the video footage
01:40
our Kelly our Kelly hands us a hint we
01:43
give him back forgiveness he hands us a
01:46
19-minute song and the melody makes us
01:49
forget the definition of a predator
01:51
makes us forget all the little girls of
01:53
color that he wrote those songs for in
01:55
the first place and again no one speaks
01:58
up when black girls are abused like the
02:00
better the songs the more invisible
02:02
black girls become but this time we know
02:05
exactly where the cult is in the city of
02:07
Atlanta and still the town prefers the
02:10
Pipers music almost as if entertainment
02:13
is more important than the
02:14
allegations almost as if all their
02:17
voices together isn’t the right type of
02:19
choir and again rape and misogyny it’s
02:22
just another part of the culture tightly
02:24
woven into harmony and again we learned
02:26
that music is the best distraction and
02:29
the worst black magic we have taught our
02:31
girls they are everything short of a
02:33
symphony tell me there’s a music really
02:38
that special when one man’s voice can
02:42
sing over them all when we can hold a
02:45
note but can’t hold a man accountable
02:49
when the piper is realer than any
02:52
folktale we know and we surrender their
02:55
bodies to pay the price
02:59
[Applause]
