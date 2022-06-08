National Vision Launches Pride Collection

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), announced the launch of its new Pride Collection, a limited series of gender-neutral eyewear celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. The capsule will be available in America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses stores and Vision Centers brought to you by Walmart.

In conjunction with the launch, National Vision is donating $25,000 to support the Matthew Shepard Foundation, which empowers individuals to embrace the dignity and equality of all people through local, regional and national outreach, advocacy and resource programs. The Pride Collection features eight optical frames and four sunglasses. The collection showcases the Pride rainbow flag and features on-trend styles like crystal frames, oversized geometric and two-tone designs. “This collection is about self-expression,” said Megan Molony, Senior Vice President of Merchandising. “It’s about wearing glasses that show the world who we are and what we value, and doing so in a way that looks good and feels authentic — for every facet of ourselves.”

The Pride Collection was developed as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone featured in the collection’s marketing campaign is part of the LGBTQ+ community or a strong ally, and National Vision associates participated in the naming process for each frame. “National Vision is focused on getting eye care to people who need it, and healthcare — including eye care — is a space where inclusion and acceptance needs to be at the forefront,” said Jacqueline Grove, Senior Vice President, Talent and Development; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Culture; and Philanthropy. “National Vision is proud to support the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the work it does to advance broad societal changes towards acceptance and awareness.”

The Pride Collection represents National Vision’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and support for the LGBTQ+ community, and the connected work of increasing access to affordable eye care and eyewear for everyone who needs it.

Beginning today, customers can purchase Pride Collection glasses for $89.95 each or 2 for $143.95. Sunglasses and optical frames will be available in stores at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses and Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores. Optical frames will also be available online at americasbest.com.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

About the Matthew Shepard Foundation

The Matthew Shepard Foundation’s mission is to amplify the story of Matthew Shepard to inspire individuals, organizations and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of all people. Through local, regional and national outreach, we empower individuals to find their voice to create change and challenge communities to identify and address hate that lives within their schools, neighborhoods and homes.

Our work is an extension of Matt’s passion to foster a more caring and just world. We share his story and embody his vigor for civil rights to change the hearts and minds of others to accept everyone as they are. For more information visit www.matthewshepard.org.

