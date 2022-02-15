Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / New Book on Divorce Notes Trend Toward States Enacting ‘50-50 Parenting’ Laws

New Book on Divorce Notes Trend Toward States Enacting ‘50-50 Parenting’ Laws

Raiford Dalton Palmer says new laws can help needless litigation but there are pitfalls

by Leave a Comment

 

CHICAGO, Ill. — Longtime Chicago-area family law attorney Raiford Dalton Palmer’s new book on divorce, which is now an Amazon best-seller, notes a recent trend toward “50-50 parenting” laws which set the default for custody in divorce cases as equal time between parents.

In his new book “I Just Want This Done: How Smart, Successful People Get Divorced Without Losing Their Kids, Money, and Minds,” Palmer says the new laws, which have been a high priority for fathers’ rights groups, can help reduce needless litigation by putting both parents on equal footing under the law. But he warns there can be pitfalls for parents who approach the issue with the wrong mindset.

“I caution my clients against ‘balance-sheet parenting,’ where you obsess over the minutes each parent spends with a child rather than looking at the quality of that time for the child,” he said. “Divorcing parents can also run into trouble if a judge suspects that they are only pressing for equal parenting to reduce or avoid child support payments or if it seems like they are treating the children as another asset to be fought over.”

In many states, equal parenting has long been up to a judge’s discretion, but some states are now taking the idea further. Kentucky and Arkansas have both passed laws making equal parenting the standard in a divorce case, and states such as New York, Michigan and South Carolina are all considering legislation.

Palmer says that parents who want to have equal time with their children need to actively parent them during the divorce and carefully document their involvement in case of litigation. He also stressed that handling a divorce privately, either through collaborative law or mediation, is preferable to taking your chances with a judge at a trial.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“It may be hard to work with your soon-to-be former partner to develop a plan for shared custody, but it’s better than leaving it up to strangers,” he said.

To learn more about Palmer’s new book “I Just Want This Done,” visit: https://www.ijustwantthisdone.com

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Raiford Dalton Palmer, J.D., AAML

Raiford Dalton Palmer is a long-time Illinois attorney and managing shareholder of Chicago-based STG Divorce Law where he concentrates on family law focusing on complex divorce cases, especially those involving high-income earners. His work includes collaborative divorce, mediation, child custody, and post-divorce matters as well as premarital/post-marital agreements. He has successfully won multiple jury and bench trials and managed numerous successful arbitrations and mediations. Raiford has also argued an appeal before the Illinois Appellate Court. He is a frequent lecturer on Illinois divorce law and law firm management topics and is also a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the Collaborative Law Institute. To learn more, visit https://www.ijustwantthisdone.com/

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares7

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x