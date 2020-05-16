New Dad Truths Nobody Talks About | Dad University

There are some new dad books and new dad videos that provide good advice and tips. But we wanted to make a video that really gets to the truth of what it’s like to be a new dad so you can understand it. While it’s is hard to explain the feeling and experience of being a new dad, we offer these truths as a way to get you ready. These are truths that we don’t really talk about much.

Being a new dad can be both exciting and challenging. You are experiencing so many things that you never have before. However, you can realize that you are not alone. When you become a new dad you sometimes think you are the only one experiencing these crazy things. Now you know that these truths are quite common, they just aren’t talked about.

Be sure to give us feedback and comments. We would love to hear from you.

—

Previously Published on YouTube