We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

New Dad Truths Nobody Talks About | Dad University

New Dad Truths Nobody Talks About | Dad University

When you become a new dad, you sometimes think you are the only one experiencing these crazy things.

There are some new dad books and new dad videos that provide good advice and tips. But we wanted to make a video that really gets to the truth of what it’s like to be a new dad so you can understand it. While it’s is hard to explain the feeling and experience of being a new dad, we offer these truths as a way to get you ready. These are truths that we don’t really talk about much.

Being a new dad can be both exciting and challenging. You are experiencing so many things that you never have before. However, you can realize that you are not alone. When you become a new dad you sometimes think you are the only one experiencing these crazy things. Now you know that these truths are quite common, they just aren’t talked about.

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

