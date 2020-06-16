Nike Vaporfly: Innovation… or Tech Doping?

—

When does innovation cross the line into technological doping? As two well-known examples show — one from some years ago, the Speedo LZR Racer one-piece swim suit, and the more recent Nike Vaporfly 4% running shoe — there’s no easy answer.

In both cases we are talking about innovation processes that have helped athletes with access to such products break world records. In 2008, Speedo’s LZR Racer, soon copied en masse, resulted in more than 130 world records, including Michael Phelps’ seven during the Beijing Olympics that year. According to most analysts, the innovative materials used in the swimwear resulted improved swimmers’ buoyancy and hydrodynamics. Some studies suggested that the use of these swimsuits cut times by between 1.9% and 2.2%. Finally, after 17 months of use in competition, FINA banned this type of swimwear on the grounds that it was technological doping by limiting the size and some other aspects of the garment.

A few months ago, there was a similar episode: in an event sponsored by Nike, Eliud Kipchoge and Abraham Kiptum both broke the world marathon and half-marathon records respectively using a bright orange Vaporfly 4% Nike running shoe. The name of the product reflected the 4% improvement in runners’ performance shown by studies, the result of an innovation process that incorporated a series of materials that provided the shoe with minimum weight and a elastic properties. According to the studies, a carbon fiber plate in the sole of the shoe gives a more efficient tread, a kind of “spring effect” dubbed an unfair aid by critics. But subsequent studies showed that the shoe did not act as a spring nor did it generate additional thrust, instead altering the way the athlete ran, reducing the amount of muscle activity around the ankles and the feet, decreasing the amount of energy they used with each step and making them more efficient. In reality, and according to these studies, the shoe acted more like a lever (in principle allowed) than a spring (potentially illegal), which made it possible for the world governing body of athletics, World Athletics, after studying the situation, to decide not to ban these shoes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

In short, two similar innovation processes with two radically different results. The issue is complicated by the fact that elite athletes usually have exclusive sponsorship contracts with a particular sports equipment brand, which means that if the use of a certain brand’s shoes provides, for example, a 4% improvement in efficiency — but only some athletes can use them — they will potentially have an unfair advantage, at least until competing brands are able to match them.

The point of innovation is to optimize a given variable — in this case, the efficiency of the athlete’s effort — and does so by setting certain limits. There’s no doubt that in the case of sport, this is a fine line: spring effect no, leverage effect yes, and that the criteria and final decisions on its use are marked by different federations or regulators, according to the discipline, which brings about variability and arbitrariness that is difficult to predict.

If today’s athletes were to travel back in time and compete using today’s equipment, they would seem superhuman. That would be partly due to better training systems, a higher level of discipline or even higher income, but technology would be a huge factor. The boundary between what enables a person to run or swim faster, or hit a golf ball further, and what is considered unfair competition is becoming increasingly difficult to establish. The Tokyo Olympics this summer may well provide some indications of where we’re headed.

Previously published on Medium.com and is republished here under permission.

Photo credit: Unsplash.com