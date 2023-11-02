No More Special Privileges for Social Media Giants: Reform Section 230

By DEAN BAKER

See original article in The Messenger.

When Fox News aired former President Donald Trump and his supporters falsely claiming that Dominion voting machines stole the election for President Joe Biden, it was sued for defamation. This is because print and broadcast media can be held liable, not just for the content they generate themselves but also for any defamatory material produced by third parties that they carry to a larger audience.

In contrast to the traditional media landscape, internet platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook can host essentially any and every defamatory claim and legally face zero consequence because of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This section of the law states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” This provision provides internet platforms complete immunity from any lawsuits stemming from defamatory material posted on the platforms. If someone uses X to mass market a lie that can damage a reputation — whether it be about a person being a pedophile, a restaurant giving them food poisoning or Dominion stealing an election — the platform doesn’t have to worry about the defamatory implications.

Read more here.

—

Previously Published on cepr.net with Creative Commons License

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





◊♦◊

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: unsplash