Not Quite Independence Day 2020

Nobody looks forward to the dentist, but last week was an exception for me. Crazy as it sounds, I was eager to have my teeth cleaned. Has the pandemic driven me totally nuts? Not exactly. Tooth cleaning was an opportunity to take care of MYSELF! I know a few other ladies who feel the same way about simple oral hygiene, so I’m not alone. I arrived at the dental office and was greeted by the receptionist (shielded on three sides) and wearing blue gloves. She took my temperature and used a pulse oximeter to check my oxygen levels before allowing me to enter the inner sanctum.

Aside from getting white(r) and cleaner teeth, I was also able to check out several two-bedroom apartments with my real estate broker. Before the appointments were even made, I had to sign liability waivers. Arriving at each building, my broker and I needed to have our temperatures taken and sign more forms. Of course, the apartment I was the most excited to see is in a building that won’t allow prospective buyers to visit now because of the virus. Still, I was able move a few steps forward in my suspended life. Since our current lease is up in November, I figured it was time to hunt for a new nest. Maybe, just maybe, prices would be reduced because of New Yorkers fleeing the coronavirus. Maybe this plague-ridden moment could be lucky for us?

I’m acutely aware that staying healthy is the best luck any of us can hope for. But after sheltering in place for nearly FOUR months in New York City, nobody I know feels lucky. The virus is spiking in California (where my son lives), Texas, Florida and other states that shut down late and opened too early.

At the moment there is no escape for New Yorkers who can’t afford to buy or rent a second home. Even going on vacation is NOT an option. Americans are persona non grata in Europe, Asia and most places in the world. Our family trip to Spain and Portugal, meticulously planned by Howard for late August, is definitely off the table.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Where can Americans travel this summer? The so-called good news on Google is that we are welcome to visit the following places: Antigua, Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Bermuda, The Dominican Republic, French Polynesia, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, The Maldives, Mexico, St. Barths, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Turks and Caicos, The U.S. Virgin Islands. All of these islands are lovely vacation spots in the winter, but NOT now unless you love rain, hurricanes and 95-degree tropical heat.

Mars, anyone?

As for July 4th—our country’s so-called Independence Day—I don’t see where we have much to celebrate in 2020. With so many people dying from COVID 19, rampant racism and the PITY other countries feel for America, who cares about fireworks? Macy’s fireworks are lovely, but what about the illegal and dangerous fireworks disturbing people night after night, or the ones that recently burst through an apartment and burned a five-year-old?

Oh, yes, we had a three-day weekend. I almost forgot. My husband is home from the office (and the office is home with him), so being “off” that Friday was no different for our family than any other day during the past three months.

I am appreciative that our housekeeper has been able to return to work and my nest is clean(er). My back has finally stopped hurting and I have at least 3 hours more to write weekly. I am VERY grateful for these improvements in my still-mostly-shut down life.

If we are lucky this weekend, maybe Howard and I can dine al fresco at one of our favorite restaurant’s limited outdoor table seating. That’s assuming Mother Nature cooperates and the predicted thunderstorms don’t drown out our evening.

I’m hoping Mother Nature will finally give us a break, but I’m not counting on it.

—

Previously Published on margueriteelisofon.com

—

Shutterstock