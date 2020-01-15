Now Grief Feels Like Nothing

Unlike grief theories that propose defined stages, grief is not linear, nor is it universal. We grieve differently.

Now I feel nothing. I’m numb. My psychologist describes it as “taking care of business,” reframing what I’m going through, my coping mechanism, in a positive way.

Quoting MedlinePlus, NIH, U.S. National Library of Medicine at https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/001530.htm

Grief

People’s responses to grief will be different, depending on the circumstances of the death. For example, if the person who died had a chronic illness, the death may have been expected. The end of the person’s suffering might even have come as a relief. If the death was accidental or violent, coming to a stage of acceptance might take longer.

Symptoms

One way to describe grief is in five stages. These reactions might not occur in a specific order, and can occur together. Not everyone experiences all of these emotions:

Denial, disbelief, numbness

Anger, blaming others

Bargaining (for instance, “If I am cured of this cancer, I will never smoke again.”)

Depressed mood, sadness, and crying

Acceptance, coming to terms

People who are grieving may have crying spells, trouble sleeping, and lack of productivity at work.

